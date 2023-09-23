4 WWE power couples with their own reality TV shows

WWE power couples seem to be on the rise each and every day. While they might not be working together on television or even the world not being aware of their relationship status, they never cease to support each other.

Some WWE stars tend to keep their relationships on the down low, but a few went viral about it. Below is a list of a few couples who have, or did have, reality shows based on their lives together outside the squared circle:

#4. Carmella and Corey Graves

The first trailer for Corey and Carmella dropped in February 2022. It gave a glimpse into the couple's house expansion and their journey together as a family. The reality series aired on YouTube, and the two WWE stars shared their excitement about being able to portray their true selves rather than their gimmicks in the ring.

The couple started dating in 2019 and got married in April last year. A few months ago, Carmella announced that she was expecting her first child with Graves, due sometime in November. This also came after a heartbreaking post she shared last year on a miscarriage she suffered.

#3. Cody and Brandi Rhodes

Entitled 'Rhodes to the Top,' The American Nightmare's reality show kicked off in 2021. This was during his tenure with All Elite Wrestling, and the show aired on TNT. The first season continued to air following his departure in 2022 and was later canceled for a second season. It took fans through Cody and Brandi Rhodes' life outside being AEW executives.

However, it seems the Jacksonville-based promotion had come up with a replacement called All Access, featuring Britt Baker and Adam Cole on the poster. It was slated to include exclusive backstage insight into the hierarchy of events that happen before putting up a show in the promotion.

#2. The Miz and Maryse

The It Couple have kicked off their own reality show called 'Miz and Mrs.' which started as a spin-off from Total Divas. It premiered in July 2018 and is still active to date and completed its third season last year.

From family visits to raising their two little daughters, Miz and Maryse showcased the world of their life outside the ring, among other daily activities in their scheduled lives. Many current WWE stars have been featured on their show, including Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Kofi Kingston, Liv Morgan, and many more.

#1. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

Bianca Belair, born Bianca Blair, and Montez Ford, born Kenneth Crawford, share a bond like no other. Despite working separately on-screen, they never feel shy from acknowledging each other's accolades off-screen. The couple are very supportive of each other's ventures and careers.

The EST of WWE and the Street Profit member tied the knot in 2018. The pair are set for the launch of their reality TV show on Hulu titled 'The Crawfords' giving an exclusive insight into their lives as parents and WWE Superstars. Belair has been private about her life so far and enthusiastically shared how she was looking forward to the new project among her many ventures at the moment.

