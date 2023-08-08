PHOTO: Carmella shows off her baby bump

Carmella is currently inactive from in-ring competition and WWE programming, in general, due to her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old is expecting her first child with her husband, Corey Graves. She will give birth to her son in November 2023.

Taking to her Instagram Story, The Princess of Staten Island shared a mirror selfie of her baby bump. You can view a screenshot of her post in the tweet below:

Carmella recently spoke about her child becoming a future WWE Superstar

Carmella has been with WWE since 2016 and is a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, she spoke about her son potentially becoming a third-generation WWE Superstar. While she mentioned that having her son join the Stamford-based promotion would be cool, she wouldn't push the idea on him.

Carmella further mentioned that his son is a "maniac" judging by his movements in her womb. She said:

"Maybe he'll be a third generation, which would be so cool, but I would never push anything on him, whatever it is that he wants to do. But if he's anything like what he's like right now in the womb, I mean, he's insane. He is a maniac. He does not stop moving. So, if that's any indication of how rambunctious he's going to be once he's Earthside, then we're in it, for sure."

During the same interview, the former SmackDown Women's Champion said she plans to return to WWE after giving birth.

"I for sure plan to come back. I think it's important to show you can have a baby and still have a career, especially a very physical one at that, but I'm not going to rush. I really just want to take my time recovering and making sure that I feel great and ready to go back and not sort of rushing because I don't even know what to expect as far as how I'm going to feel after having a baby."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has for the 35-year-old down the road.

