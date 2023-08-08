"Maybe he'll be a third generation" - Carmella on her unborn son potentially becoming a WWE Superstar

Multi-time champion Carmella has opened up about the possibility of her unborn child becoming a wrestler in WWE.

The Princess of Staten Island is pregnant with her and her husband Corey Graves' first child. She is expected to give birth in November. The 35-year-old star is a second-generation wrestler, as her father, Paul Van Dale, was an enhancement talent back in the day, with WWE being one of the companies he wrestled in.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent interview, Carmella spoke about her son potentially becoming a third-generation WWE Superstar. She stated that it would be cool, but she would not push the idea on him.

"Maybe he'll be a third generation, which would be so cool, but I would never push anything on him, whatever it is that he wants to do. But if he's anything like what he's like right now in the womb, I mean, he's insane. He is a maniac. He does not stop moving. So, if that's any indication of how rambunctious he's going to be once he's Earthside, then we're in it, for sure," she said.

Carmella says she plans to return to WWE after welcoming her first son

The Princess of Staten Island has had a successful career in WWE. She's a former SmackDown Women's Champion, Money in the Bank contract holder, and Women's Tag Team Champion.

Carmella stated that she plans to return to professional wrestling after she gives birth to her son.

"I for sure plan to come back. I think it's important to show you can have a baby and still have a career, especially a very physical one at that, but I'm not going to rush. I really just want to take my time recovering and making sure that I feel great and ready to go back and not sort of rushing because I don't even know what to expect as far as how I'm going to feel after having a baby," she said.

Mella has unfinished business in WWE, and it'll be interesting to see what she does next after she returns.

