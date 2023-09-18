Bianca Belair opens up about WWE hiatus; reveals new project outside of the ring

Bianca Belair was written off WWE TV last month when she was attacked backstage by Damage CTRL. The former Women's Champion appeared to suffer injuries to her legs as part of the assault, allowing her to take some time away from the ring.

The EST recently spoke to Metro UK, where she was able to open up about the reason behind her current hiatus and detail a new project that she is currently working on.

“Right now, it was just some self-care. We did some things with us personally that I’m so excited about, it has to do with the future...’I’m trying to write a children’s book as well.”

Belair and her husband Montez Ford also have their own reality TV series set to air later this year called The Crawfords. This shows that Belair has a lot of different projects going on at the moment.

Will Bianca Belair return to WWE SmackDown as a heel?

Bianca Belair is expected to return to WWE as a heel and reunite with her husband as part of his current stable with Bobby Lashley. The former Women's Champion hasn't had the best of luck on SmackDown over the past few months and a heel turn could be exactly what is needed.

A female addition to the group would also allow Lashley's team to step up to The Judgment Day, allowing the long-awaited Bianca Belair versus Rhea Ripley match to finally take place. It's unclear when the former Champion will make her return to WWE, but the seeds already appear to be planted for her return and a potential reunion with The Street Profits.

