Billie Jean King expressed her admiration for Mattel's (the American toy company that manufactures Barbies) collaboration with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in creating a new Barbie doll that represents individuals with Down syndrome. The partnership is a significant step towards promoting inclusivity and diversity in the toy industry.

The new doll is the latest addition to Barbie's 2023 Fashionista collection promoting inclusivity and diversity. The doll is particularly special as it wears pink ankle foot orthoses, which provide support for her feet and ankles.

Additionally, the doll is adorned with various accessories that promote awareness about Down syndrome or are commonly used by individuals with the disorder.

On Tuesday, April 25, Billie Jean King took to social media to express her appreciation for Mattel's initiative.

"Representation matters. Cheers to ⁦@Mattel for releasing another ⁦@Barbie in their inclusive Fashionista collection. This doll has Down syndrome and was designed with the help of ⁦@NDSS⁩," King tweeted.

"It would ruin the women’s tour and affect all women’s self esteem"- When Billie Jean King described significance of Battle of the Sexes win

Billie Jean King speaks during a press conference for the film "Battle of the Sexes"

Billie Jean King is a trailblazer in the world of women's tennis, having made significant contributions to the sport's advancement. Her illustrious tennis career saw her win a record of 12 Grand Slam singles titles and 27 Grand Slam doubles titles.

However, King will always be remembered as a trailblazer for advocating for equal pay and playing a pivotal role in the establishment of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour. Her victory over Bobby Riggs in the iconic "Battle of the Sexes" match in 1973 remains one of the most significant moments in the history of tennis.

Speaking before the match, King said that she took the fixture very seriously.

“I’m taking this match very seriously. I welcome the responsibility and the pressure. Bobby had better be ready," the former World No. 1 said.

King beat then-55-year-old Riggs 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 at the Houston Astrodome, with 90 million viewers watching.

In her post-match interview, King emphasized the significance of the competition, asserting that a loss would have dealt a severe blow to women's tennis. She went on to explain that such a defeat could have had far-reaching consequences, potentially jeopardizing the entire women's tour and damaging the players' self-confidence.

"I thought it would set us back 50 years if I didn’t win that matc.It would ruin the women’s tour and affect all women’s self esteem," King opined

Poll : 0 votes