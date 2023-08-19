Who is Blac Youngsta? Little brother's cause of death revealed as internet gets flooded with tributes 

A tragic incident took place in Blac Youngsta’s life on August 18, 2023, as his younger brother passed away after being fatally shot at a Memphis gas station. Authorities stated that the man was shot around 9:30 am in the morning, and succumbed to his injuries by the time help arrived at the scene.

Officials investigating the matter are yet to reveal why Blac Youngsta’s brother was shot and by whom.

As soon as the news was made public, netizens flooded social media with tributes for the

Social media users mourn the loss of the rapper's brother as he gets shot. (Image via Twitter)

A similar instance took place in 2019, when Blac Youngsta's other brother, TD, also passed away after being shot in a similar manner.

Black Youngsta is a 33-year-old from Memphis, known for mixtapes like Young & Reckless and I Swear to God.

Details revealed about Blac Youngsta as the rapper’s younger brother recently passed away after being shot

Expand Tweet

Blac Youngsta has been a popular name in the world of music. During his music career spanning a decade, Youngsta has released more than six mixtapes, and many hit singles in collaboration with other singers and rappers.

The rapper’s real name is Samuel Benson, and he is known for his popular song, Booty. He rose to success shortly after his song, Heavy, was released in 2015.

While his professional life has been successful, he has faced many troubles in his personal life, as he was mistakenly arrested after being confused for a fraudster. At the time, he was withdrawing money from his own account when the police came and arrested him from the Georgia Wells Fargo Bank.

He has previously spoken about growing up in a lot of poverty. He started selling cocaine at the mere age of 13, which he claims to be the “biggest mistake” of his life. He was also shot thrice in 2015 and sustained non-fatal injuries.

Social media users mourn the loss of Blac Youngsta’s brother

The news of the tragic shooting incident involving Youngsta's younger brother has sent shockwaves through social media platforms. As the heartbreaking details emerged, users from all corners of the internet have come together to mourn the loss and express their condolences.

As @DailyLoud shared the news on social media, here is how netizens reacted:

Social media users mourn the loss of the rapper's brother as he gets shot. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the loss of the rapper's brother as he gets shot. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, Youngsta has not addressed the death of his brother. The family is yet to reveal more details about his funeral and memorial services.