Who did Bonnie Morgan play in The Ring? All about the actress amid 'Boy Meets World' Topanga revelation

Bonnie Morgan was supposed to portray Topanga Lawrence in the ABC sitcom Boy Meets World. However, she was not cast in the role because David Trainer did not find her pretty for the character. Morgan is well-known for her appearance as Samara Morgan in The Ring Two and Rings.

Morgan recently appeared in an episode of Boy Meets World on iHeart Radio, which also featured Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, who were among the lead cast members of the show. Morgan said that she was only 12 when the role was written.

Captain TV Shows @CaptainTvShows



#BoyMeetsWorld #DanielleFishel #BenSavage Bonnie Morgan, the original actress for Topanga in "Boy Meets World", was fired because the director thought she wasn't pretty enough. Bonnie Morgan, the original actress for Topanga in "Boy Meets World", was fired because the director thought she wasn't pretty enough.#BoyMeetsWorld #DanielleFishel #BenSavage

Bonnie Morgan has played minor roles in a few films

Bonnie Morgan's father, Gary Morgan, is an actor and stuntman. He has appeared in various TV shows like Naked City, Happy Days, The Partridge Family, and Adam-12. He has been featured in several TV films, like Fuzz, Matilda, Pete's Dragon, The Devil and Max Devlin, and more.

She has pursued her career as a contortionist and body manipulator. She made her film debut with The Magic of the Golden Bear: Goldy III, released in 1994. She then appeared in different films, including Van Wilder, Peter Pan, Transylmania, Piranha 3D, Fright Night, and more.

Morgan has also appeared in TV shows like Quantum Leap, The Nanny, Step by Step, Zoey 101, Castle, Criminal Minds, and more. She has been a stunt performer in Hellboy II: The Golden Army and The Devil Inside.

Bonnie is mostly known for her work as a contortionist and henchwoman, Colette, in the Netflix black comedy-drama series A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Bonnie Morgan recalls the experience of her casting in Boy Meets World

Bonnie Morgan stated that she was cast very easily for Topanga Lawrence in Boy Meets World but was fired later and was informed about it. She recalled the experience and said:

"They kept bringing me back, and … it was rooms full of people every time. And, weirdly, every time I'd audition, we'd talk a lot. Every time I'd come back, the script would change slightly, it seemed, to things we had talked about."

While the show was being made, creator Michael Jacobs revealed to her that she was perfect for the job. She also recalled the table read was fun, but things changed after that. Morgan stated that Ben Savage, who played Cory Matthews, began to poke her by making faces. Morgan said that she became a nervous wreck.

"I couldn't get his name, the opening line, Cory … and [director] David [Trainer] was like, 'Get it together.' I'm trying to pull it together. I pulled it together in sheer fear, and Ben just keep doing this thing to crack me up."

Then Bonnie Morgan said that the following morning, her father called to inform her that she had been fired. She mentioned that the director told her she could not take the direction, and it was an accusation she had never heard in the past. She said that when her agent fought back, he came to know that the director did not consider Morgan pretty enough for the role.

"So, that meant that a grown man, a boss, could lie and tell me I was untalented because the fact was he didn't think I was pretty," she added.

Boy Meets World aired for seven seasons and 158 episodes from September 24, 1993, to May 5, 2000. It led to a spin-off titled Girl Meets World, which aired between 2014 and 2017.

Poll : 0 votes