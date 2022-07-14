Who was Breanna Chadwick? GoFundMe page raises more than $20,000 after 20-year-old dies in tragic rodeo accident

Breanna Chadwick, a 20-year-old girl from Georgia, passed away last week following a tragic rodeo accident which fatally injured her.

As per news outlet Dalton Daily Citizen, the now-deceased girl was attending an event organized by the Murray County Saddle Club on July 8. However, during the event, which happened outside Atlanta, a horse ran into a gate which struck and injured her.

Breanna was later airlifted to a hospital in Chattanooga where she eventually succumbed to her injuries. According to a social media post by Breanna's sister, Kirstin Chadwick:

"Lord Please Pray for my sister Breanna Chadwick. She has been in a horrible accident. We need all the prayers we can get for her. They air airlifting her to Erlanger Hospital and the Drs said to prepare for the worse! PLEASE PLEASE PRAY."

As per her obituary, Chadwick aspired to be a third-grade teacher and was a student at Reinhardt University.

"She always had a beautiful smile and was full of sass. You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a lemonade or at Bruster's getting a single scoop of birthday cake ice cream. She loved the color teal, her jeep, Lily, and Peanut, but most of all she loved her family and friends."

The obituary further described her hobbies, stating that she grew up playing basketball, softball and lacrosse:

"She loved all kids and they loved her. She touched so many lives and will continue for many years."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Breanna Chadwick's family

A GoFundMe fundraiser page has been set up by Hali Cheyene to help the Chadwick family with medical expenses as well as funeral arrangements. So far, the page has garnered more than $23,000.

In a Facebook post, the Murray County Saddle Club stated that it organized a candlelight vigil for Breanna Chadwick after the tragic incident:

"After a lot of tears and heavy considerations we have spoken with a member of the Chadwick family. At [their] request the shows will go on and parade. We will have a candlelight vigil in honor of Breanna Chadwick. We will also be offering ribbons for anyone who wants to wear one during the parade and remaining shows of the week."

This is not the first time that a rodeo accident has shocked people. In October 2021, an Amish duo in Virginia was killed while riding a horse-pulled buggy after being rear-ended by a truck. Their eight children survived but were severely injured after the accident.

In March 2022, a teen bull-rider collapsed after being thrown off by the animal. The boy's father rushed to the arena to save him before the bull stomped on him.

