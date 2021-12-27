Who is Brittany Wilson? Cape Girardeau woman smiles in mugshot after allegedly killing boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve

Cape Girardeau woman Brittany Wilson was seen smiling in her mugshot after being arrested by local police for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death on Christmas Eve.

According to KFVS-12, the suspect called 911 and confessed to killing her partner with a sword. Cape Girardeau Police Department said in a statement that authorities were initially sent to Wilson’s house for “suspicious activity” and later found her boyfriend dead.

Cape Girardeau PD @CapePolice Brittany A. Wilson of Cape Girardeau has been charged with Murder-1st and ACA. She is being held on a $2M cash only bond. Brittany A. Wilson of Cape Girardeau has been charged with Murder-1st and ACA. She is being held on a $2M cash only bond. https://t.co/p9yGpHKmtH

The victim was discovered with “fresh stab wounds” in the basement of the couple’s shared home around 11 pm on December 24. He was identified as 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster after his family was notified of his murder.

Brittany Wilson told authorities she attempted to "set her boyfriend free"

Brittany Wilson is a 32-year-old woman from Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She was recently arrested at her Barberry Street home for allegedly murdering her boyfriend by stabbing him to death with a sword.

Wilson and her boyfriend Harrison Stephen Foster reportedly lived together at their apartment on 38 Barberry Street. On the night of Foster’s murder, the former was seen standing in front of the house covered in blood.

Officers also discovered a sword on the front lawn and reported that the suspect stabbed Foster three times before he succumbed to the fatal wounds. The woman confessed to authorities about killing her boyfriend and said she attempted to “set him free.”

She also revealed that she and her partner took methamphetamines on the day of the incident. Brittany Wilson went on to claim that Foster harvested body parts from individuals and hence several entities had been “living inside his body for the past several months.”

Wilson admitted stabbing her boyfriend to free those alleged entities from his body. The 32-year-old also made news for smiling ear-to-ear in her mugshot released by police authorities on Saturday, December 25.

Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 @tariqnasheed A Black woman named Brittany Wilson was allegedly given meth by her white boyfriend Harrison Stephen Foster. While they were both on an alleged meth binge, Brittany ended up stabbing Foster to death with a sword.



Here is Brittany smiling in her mug shot. A Black woman named Brittany Wilson was allegedly given meth by her white boyfriend Harrison Stephen Foster. While they were both on an alleged meth binge, Brittany ended up stabbing Foster to death with a sword. Here is Brittany smiling in her mug shot. https://t.co/bTahcIqLHR

She is currently detained in the Cape Girardeau Municipal Jail on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The official warrant for Brittany Wilson’s arrest was issued by Judge Frank E. Mille, who also set a $2 million cash bond for the offender.

Edited by Prem Deshpande