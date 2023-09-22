Who is Brooke Bruk Jackson? Ethnicity, age and more explored as white woman wins Miss Universe Zimbabwe 

On Saturday, 16 September 2023, Brooke Bruk Jackson was crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023. This comes after the competition was put on hold for 22 years. She now prepares to represent the country at Miss Universe 2023 which is to be held in El Salvador this November.

The 21-year-old competed alongside the first and second runners-up Amanda Mpofu and Nokutenda Marumbwa respectively.

Brooke Bruk Jackson took to her Instagram account after her win and expressed gratitude to her 9,640 followers for their support. She shared a carousel of images from the recent competition and wrote in the caption:

“I have gained this crown for our beautiful country, to love and to serve our people, to represent Zimbabwe Internationally and to show the world the uniqueness of Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans.”

The pageant winner also added:

“I want to be an example of grace, understanding and inspiration to the youth of Zimbabwe, to instill the spirit of ‘ubuntu’ and know that together we are strong and anything in life is possible.🇿🇼”

Following Jackson’s win, netizens took to social media to express their disappointment. Many were disheartened to see Zimbabwe not represented by a Black woman. A few comments online read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Everything to know about Brooke Bruk Jackson

Brooke Bruk Jackson is a Harare, Zimbabwe-native. She is the daughter of Tracey Evans Bruk-Jackson. Currently, the crown-barer works as a beauty therapist at Aesthetic Solutions Zim, Harare. Jackson is also a part-time model.

Brooke Bruk Jackson studied at Chispite Senior School in Harare following her primary education. She went on to graduate from the British Academy of Fashion Design in London.

In October 2022, Jackson was signed with the Cape Town modelling talent agency Boss Models South Africa.

The youngster had amassed nearly 10,000 followers on her official Instagram account at the time of writing this article. Her bio reads- Grace upon grace.” She frequently shares pictures from her travels from places like Dubai, USA, Istanbul etc.

After being crowned as Miss Universe Zimbabwe, she was awarded a $10,000 cash prize from Style by Minnie, the Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ministry gifted her a trip to Victoria Falls and she has since partnered with brands including Hilz Couture, Essentials by Tanya, Langa Cosmetics, Optimas Photography and iHelp amongst others.

Jackson’s question and answer segment during the pageant’s boot-camp was applauded my many. When asked what her biggest fear was, she responded by saying:

“My biggest fear is not to have an impact in people’s lives. Anybody who enters my life, I would like them to leave inspired and transformed not by the way I look, but with what is inside my heart.”

Speaking about how she feels after being crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe, she said in an interview that her “roles and duties” might have changed but she “has not changed as a person.” Jackson said that she has grown throughout her pageant journey and that she cannot wait to represent her country internationally and be an inspiration to youngsters.