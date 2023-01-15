Who is Divita Rai? Meet the 25-year-old Miss Universe 2022 contestant from India

In less than a day, the Miss Universe 2022 pageant will air live on television. The competition for the crown is going to be fierce given the strong contestants who will be representing their countries this year.

Although each of them is talented and deserving of the title in their own right, only one of them will be able to walk away with the coveted title at the end of the beauty pageant. Among the contenders is Divita, who will be representing India in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant.

Harnaaz Sandhu will hand over her prestigious title to the one woman who will be her successor, and Divita is one of the women hoping to be crowned the winning beauty queen.

The 71st Miss Universe beauty pageant will take place on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Here is all the information you need to know about Miss Universe 2022 Divita Rai, who will compete in the soon-to-start beauty pageant.

Miss Universe 2022 contestant Divita Rai hopes to empower kids with the "freedom of choice"

Divita Rai, 25, is from India and lives in Mumbai, the country's fashion capital. She is pursuing a modeling career after graduating from one of India's top architecture programs. Rai also helps with set design for films.

According to her Miss Universe bio, Divita is,

"A creative at heart with a passion for learning, Divita Rai emphasizes the importance of never placing limits on what’s possible in your life."

Apart from that, her bio mentions that she is,

"A firm believer in the power of education and inspired by her father’s struggles to educate himself, she hopes to use her work and platform to make education more accessible to children, especially girls. By partnering with India’s top NGOs like CRY, Nanhi Kali, and Teach for India, she hopes to empower children with the freedom of choice."

Divita is also willing to explore new versions of herself. Her passions include listening to music, cooking soulful recipes, and running.

According to her bio,

"If a dialogue had to sum up her journey, it would be the line from 'The Pursuit of Happyness' which states, "The world is your oyster. It is up to you to find the pearls.'"

When it comes to social media, Divita has over 77.1k followers on Instagram. In her Instagram bio, she describes herself as,

"From the Indigo, an even deeper blue."

Most of her posts on social media are from her modeling gigs or participation in beauty pageants. Rai also shares photos and videos from her preliminary rounds of the Miss Universe 2022 competition. Her social media posts include photos and videos of her with friends and family.

Divya won the Miss India 2022 pageant and advanced to compete in the Miss Universe pageant and made it to the Top 16.

To find out who bagged the crown, stay tuned.

