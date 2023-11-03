Who was Brother Panic? Tributes pour in as occult teacher and lecturer passes away 

Brother Panic, a self-described metaphysical and occult teacher widely known as a spiritualist by his followers, reportedly passed away. While the circumstances surrounding his death are unclear, his passing was confirmed on multiple social media platforms where his followers paid tribute to the late occult teacher.

Panic built a cult following from his teachings derived from the paranormal world. On his website, Occult Lectures, he described himself as a metaphysical and Occult teacher who helped people achieve “spiritual growth” through his online lectures on Blogtalk Radio or YouTube.

Panic, among other things, also sold what he deemed a magical herb, a product that he said was a "must-have spiritual work with the third eye". While the date of his passing is unclear, Panic’s last video on Instagram was posted on September 1, 2023, where he appeared to be in great spirits answering follower's questions related to the Occult.

His death was confirmed by his former co-host, Asaru Alim El-Bey, who wrote:

“Grand Rising to the Fam! We have received word that Bro. Panic has transitioned/transformed! Much LOVE to my (former) co-host!!! May he be that serious force on the Astral Plane(s)!!! Because, he definitely was a serious force here on Earth!”

Community mourns death of Occult teacher Brother Panic

Brother Panic was a popular Occult teacher from Atlanta, Georgia, who has published multiple books on the subject, including "The Origin of Occult Civilization, Volume One; Hollywood."

Panic was married to Khadijah Samedi, who is described as an Oracle Reader who does Occult Readings and Spiritual Consultations on his website. In the wake of Panic’s passing, several of his followers took to multiple social media platforms to mourn his death. In a Facebook post, a follower who described Panic as a master teacher said:

“I just received the news that one of my master teachers Brother Panic has passed away. Big ups to him on his new journey! He leaves behind a legacy of profound teachings on controlling the mind and the intricacies of the esoteric and occult, following in the footsteps of the great Bobby Hemmit.”

Panic’s death was also confirmed by his friend Devon Harris, who posted a tribute video celebrating the life of the late occult teacher.

“I regret to inform you that my friend and spiritual teacher Brother Panic has transitioned. I am still in shock that he passed away. I found out yesterday, so here is a video in regards to his transition. I love you and I’ll always miss you Brother Panic 6 Side and 9SIDE paranormal Panic life ￼Paaaaaanerific.”

Reacting to the news, several others posted heartfelt messages on Facebook.

As the community continued to mourn the sudden demise of the occult teacher, the details surrounding his death remained unclear.