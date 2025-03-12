Who was Brotherchu and what happened to him? All about the TikTok Slydell family in wake of recent tragedy 

On March 11, TikTok’s Slydell family was involved in a carjacking that took place around 3:30 AM near San Mateo Blvd, as reported by ABQ Raw. Per the news outlet, family member Brotherchu was fatally shot, with TophiaChu’s mother also critically wounded.

The shooting took place when the suspect crashed his Subaru vehicle inside Montgomery Park and attempted to steal the homeless car that was occupied by the Slydell family. Reportedly, the carjacker fatally shot Brotherchu and then critically wounded his mother, who was in the backseat of the vehicle.

Amid the chaos, a security guard from a nearby apartment complex heard pleas of help and intervened by fatally shooting the suspect.

Albuquerque Police Department’s spokesperson, Gilbert Gallegos, said in a statement:

“He [security guard] intervened. And my understanding is, you know, the person that was in the Jeep, the other victim felt like the security guard saved his life.”

Brotherchu, whose real name is Donald Slydell Jr., was 27 years old at the time of his passing. He had his own YouTube channel under the username Hershey505, where he posted public videos and several other livestreams.

In one of the videos, he could be seen giving followers an explanation on a card pack he had obtained. A few of his hobbies, as per Fandom, included following Dragon Ball Z, K-Pop, playing games like Fortnite, collecting limited-edition cards, and also following basketball.

As per Fandom, Brotherchu had faced allegations of being part of a hit-and-run, speaking to minors, being physically abusive towards his ex-girlfriend, Angie, and also doxxing her.

"My family was shot": Video of the Slydell family carjacking appears online in light of Brotherchu’s passing

Tophiachu took to her Instagram stories moments after her brother, Brotherchu’s passing, to confirm the tragedy. In the haphazard video, she can be heard saying:

“Oh my God, my family was shot. They killed my brother. My brother’s dead… My brother’s dead. Help me! Why!”

In an update, Tophiachu said in her Instagram stories:

“I called the cops yall right away. My family from what I know they said is at the hospital idk if their alive. My brother looked unalived in the drivers seat.”

The Slydell family includes Tophia, Brotherchu, their mother Marie Lucero, who is referred to as Mamachu, their father, Donald Sr., who is referred to as Papachu, and their dog Hershey. The family became famous through Tophia’s comedy videos she posted on TikTok.

As per Fandom, the Slydell family has sparked debate online in recent years due to Tophia allegedly being a racist and a scammer, her mother using slurs and Brotherchu’s legal issues.

Tophiachu currently boasts over 34,000 followers on her Instagram account. Her last post on the social networking site was uploaded on January 29, where she revealed that she met author and pastor Kel Mitchell. She frequently posts selfies of herself on the social networking site.

Followers now await more information about the incident and an update on Mamachu’s health.

