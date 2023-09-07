Who is Bryan Jackson? Search underway for Nike master trainer missing after jumping off boat in Lake Michigan

On Tuesday, September 5, Nike master trainer Bryan Jackson went missing in the Illinois portion of Lake Michigan. Jackson, a father of two who works as a trainer at various sports agencies, reportedly disappeared after jumping off a 27-foot boat near McCormick Place.

CBS noted that due to the time that has passed since Jackson jumped overboard, the Chicago Fire Department said that they are treating the search as a recovery, rather than a rescue effort.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Bryan Jackson was working as a Nike Master trainer since June 2017. His primary role was to act as a leader and consultant for the agency's various brands, including those associated with Michael Jordan. His LinkedIn indicates that he was in the fitness industry for over 10 years.

All there is to know about the disappearance of Bryan Jackson

According to ABC Chicago, at approximately 9 am on Tuesday, September 5, Bryan Jackson went boating with his friends near 31st Street Beach. Jackson reportedly jumped off his boat along with a woman to go for a swim.

However, FOX32 reported that while the woman returned to the boat, the trainer's friends saw no sign of him. After an hour of searching, Chicago authorities officially declared their effort a recovery mission, as per ABC.

Tanya Lozano-Washington, the mother of Bryan Jackson's children, described one account of what supposedly happened to the victim. Lozano-Washington said that after both Jackson and the unidentified women swam away into the water, Jackson supposedly panicked.

Referring to the fact that officials described it as a recovery mission, she said she believed the change in terminology showed that the Chicago authorities had given up hope:

"They're calling it no longer a rescue. They're calling it a recovery. That's unfair; we haven't even been looking for this man for 48 hours. He's an athlete, he could very well have survived this. He could very well be somewhere, maybe even unconscious."

She added:

"If this was a young white girl, there would have been boats and boats and boats of people out here looking for her. There needs to be an investigation. We want a thorough investigation. Not just he drowned and forget it, and now it's just a recovery."

The Chicago Tribune reported that throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, several rescue boats could be seen across Lake Michigan, searching for the master trainer. On Wednesday, September 6, the Chicago Police Department Marine unit could be seen continuing the search. Officials noted that the initiative is currently underway, and that divers are actively looking for any signs of Jackson.

As per the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, in 2023, more than 30 people died in Lake Michigan. Life guards have recommended that visitors stay cautious of the strong currents and weather conditons.