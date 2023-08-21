Who is Bryce Horton? All about his siblings as Krista Horton's brother in law passes away 

Influencer Brittney Horton’s brother-in-law Bryce Horton recently took to social media to pay tribute to his brother Kyle Horton. Kyle tragically lost his life in a car accident on Saturday, 19 August 2023. He was driving a Ford Mustang that collided with a tractor-trailer and a car, which ultimately led to his demise. As many have flooded the internet with tributary messages, his brothers have also taken to social media to express sadness.

Bryce Horton took to his official Instagram account and uploaded a heartwarming tributary message to Kyle. Along with the clip that featured the entire Horton family, he wrote in the caption:

“Kyle I love you and you aren’t just my little brother you are my best friend. I’ll never forget every song and movie quote we shared and laughed at together. From being band mates to roommates to uncles of each others kids, there’s not a day that will go by that I won’t think of you and smile and wish you were still here right by my side. John 15:13 Bodhi”

Brittney Horton’s husband Chad also took to the social networking site to speak about his “bond” with Kyle. He shared that he does not have the words to express how heartbroken he was to lose a “best friend” and “brother.” He also added that there “will never be a person in life that possesses the qualities” Kyle had.

Everything to know about Kyle Horton’s siblings Chad and Bryce Horton

Byrce Horton has amassed over 364K followers on his official Instagram account. According to his bio he is a dancer. He is best known for being the husband of influencer Krista Horton. He frequently shares pictures and videos of his family life on social media.

Bryce Horton is the father of two sons Boston Billy and Kambell Rhoades. He also has a daughter named Kollyns Drew.

Bryce Horton is also an entrepreneur and is behind the brand Drink Horton, which is founded by his wife, Krista. The company is best known for their coconut rum beverage.

Chad Horton is also the brother of Bryce and Kyle Horton. He has amassed over 11.4K followers on Instagram. According to his wife, Brittney’s blog he is in sales for an oil company. She has explained on her website:

“He got out of the military and got a job in the oil industry while he was trying to become a firefighter, but then ended up enjoying what he did, so he stayed.”

Both Chad and Bryce’s wives are best friends since high school. The latter’s wife Krista introduced Brittney to Chad. Hence, they all share the same last names.

Kyle Horton had amassed over 4000 followers on his official Instagram account. He recently got engaged to photographer Jori Kinney, who is also the mother of his nine-month-old child Brooks Allen.