Jerry Moss net worth: A&M Records co-founder's fortune explored as he dies aged 88

Recording executive Jerry Moss recently passed away on August 16, 2023, at the age of 88. He was at his residence in Bel-Air, California when he breathed his last. Jerry's wife Tina disclosed that he died from natural causes.

Paying tribute to him, Jerry's family said that his conversations will be always missed, as mentioned by the Associated Press. Herb Alpert, co-founder of A&M Records, took to Facebook to describe Moss as the nicest, honest, sensitive, smart, and talented man. Musician Chris Hillman also shared a Facebook post, writing that he lost a lot of people who were important to him.

"Jerry Moss was one of these wonderful souls, who I will always hold in great respect. Rest with God, Jerry."

DJ and radio personality Wink Martindale paid tribute by writing that Jerry was his close friend and they first met when Moss was working as an independent record producer. Guitarist Peter Frampton wrote on Facebook that Moss was a true gentleman.

"He loved great music and went out of his way to make a place where artists could find themselves and create with this lovely encouragement and patience."

Jerry's net worth was reported to be $700 million at the time of death.

Jerry Moss' successful career helped him accumulate a lot of wealth

Jerry Moss has earned a lot from his career as a record executive (Image via A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Jerry Moss was active as a recording executive since the 60s and this contributed a lot to his wealth over the years. His net worth was said to be $700 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

Moss established the record label A&M Records in 1962 along with Herb Alpert. The duo invested $200 in the formation of the company, and several artists like Cat Stevens and Sheryl Crow later joined the label. The company was then sold to PolyGram in 1989 and the price of the deal was reported to be $500 million.

Although they sold the record label, Moss and Alpert were the managers. They left the position in 1993. Five years later, Seagram purchased the company, and the brand was revived in 2007. The company then collaborated with another record label, Octone Records, and they were joined by Interscope in 2014.

In 1994, Jerry Moss and Herb Alpert launched another label called Almo Sounds. Artists like Imogen Heap and others joined the company as well.

Jerry and his wife Tina were also involved in philanthropic work, where they offered a donation worth $25 million to the Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles in 2020.

Before forming A&M Records, Moss and Alpert launched another company called Carnival Records. In 1997, he also became the recipient of a Grammy Trustees Award.

Jerry Moss' survivors include his wife Tina alongside his three children, who were born to his first wife Helen.