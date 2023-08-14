Clarence Avant net worth: Fortune explored as 'Godfather of Black Music' dies age 92

On August 13, 2023, the music and film industry lost a prominent figure, Clarence Avant. The legendary music executive and film producer died at the age of 92. Avant's cause of death has not been disclosed yet. His successful career contributed a lot to his wealth, and his net worth was $50 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

As per his family statement, Clarence was at his house in Los Angeles. The family mentioned that Avant became popularly known as The Black Godfather for his contribution to the entertainment industry and politics. The statement further said that his legacy will contribute to changing the world for a long time.

Record label Roc Nation shared a Facebook post describing Avant as their cultural Godfather. The post continued:

"Throughout his life, he burst through doors and tore down ceilings, changing lives and providing opportunities for generations. A true pioneer, a mentor, and a champion, Clarence Avant is and always will be a giant among us."

Several others who knew Avant over the years paid tribute to him on social media platforms. One of them wrote that he harnessed many people's careers and that his way of getting linked to everyone needs to be learned by people to live in a better world.

Clarence is survived by his two children – Nicole Avant and Alexander Du Bois Avant. He was married to Jacqueline "Jackie" Alberta Gray. She died in December 2021 after being shot dead at her residence.

Clarence Avant's successful career in the world of films and music contributed a lot to his income

Clarence Avant's successful career helped him to accumulate a lot of wealth over the years. CelebrityNetWorth mentions his net worth as $50 million.

Avant was initially a manager for Teddy P's Lounge and then for various performers like Tommy Wilson. He joined a record label called Venture Records in 1967 and was a resident of Baldwin Hills at the time. He finalized a deal between an African-American artist and a record company.

Following the shutdown of Venture Records, Avant started a new record label called Sussex Records, Inc. However, his expenses increased at the time as he purchased a radio station leading to a debt of around $480,000. The IRS auctioned his properties to get the entire sum.

Clarence Avant then started another record label called Tabu Records, which produced many hit singles for artists like Terry Lewis.

He held various positions in different record labels over the years and, in 1971, launched Avant Garde Broadcasting. This company also ended up being trapped in debts worth $600,000. In the 1973 documentary, Save the Children, Avant was an executive producer.