Robbie Robertson net worth: Fortune explored as The Band leader dies aged 80

Well-known musician Robbie Robertson passed away on August 9, 2023, at the age of 80. His management revealed that he was suffering from some illness which led to his death. Robbie was mostly known for his work with the rock band, The Band. His net worth was $50 million at the time of death.

According to Robbie's manager, Jared Levine, Robbie was surrounded by his family members at the time of death.

Musician Amy Helm also shared a Facebook post, writing that Robertson's contributions to the rock-n-roll songbook will continue to exist through his band's music. Musician Al Di Meola also posted a picture and wrote that he used to adore Robbie, adding that his debut album was one of his favorites.

Country music artist Michelle Wright said that the work of The Band was some of the best authentic music made in the last few years. Rock and blues musician Matthew Curry shared a video and expressed gratitude to Robbie for the songs that he wrote over the years.

Robbie Robertson accumulated a lot of wealth from his successful career

Robbie Robertson's work with The Band and his solo career contributed a lot to his wealth (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Robbie Robertson became popular over the years for his flawless work as a musician. This helped him to accumulate a lot of wealth for himself and his net worth was $50 million before his death, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

He purchased a house in Beverly Hills in 2011 for $2.7 million. The house was sold for $3.9 million in 2021. Robertson wrote various singles for his group, The Band and he released several solo hits over the years, the earnings from which contributed to his overall net worth.

Robertson started his career as a member of bands like Little Caesar and the Consuls. He was 16 years old when he joined The Band. The group was active between 1967 and 1999. The Band released a total of ten albums in their career, alongside 33 singles. Their final album was titled, Jubilation.

Robbie soon started to collaborate with director Martin Scorsese in his projects. His work on Raging Bull was praised by everyone. Before his death, he was working on the soundtrack of Martin Scorsese's upcoming project, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robertson embarked on his solo career in 1986 and released a self-titled debut album. His second album, Storyville, was successful in creating a buzz among the public. Contact from the Underworld of Redboy and How to Become Clairvoyant were a few other solo albums released by him.

As an author, he worked on books like Legends, Icons, and Rebels: Music That Changed the World, Hiawatha and the Peacemaker, and Testimony. Carny and The Crossing Guard are the two films where he worked as an actor.

Robbie Robertson is survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina.