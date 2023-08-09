How much is Billy Porter worth? Fortune explored as actor reveals he had to sell his house due to ongoing strikes

Billy Porter is one of those actors whose condition has also been affected due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike. Porter addressed his issues in his latest interview with the Evening Standard. Apart from being an actor, Billy is also a singer and director. His career has contributed to his earnings, making his net worth $5 million.

Billy stated in the interview that he had to make a few changes to his expenses as his upcoming projects have been put on hold because of the strikes. He revealed that he had to sell his house because there was no clarity on when the strike would end.

"The life of an artist, until you make f*ck-you money – which I haven't made yet – is still check-to-check. I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening."

Porter addressed a report from Deadline, mentioning that the studios would avoid a meeting with the WGA until the members went broke.

"To the person who said, 'We're going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments,' you've already starved me out," he replied.

Billy Porter has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry

Billy Porter has earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry (Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Billy Porter has appeared in several films since the 1990s, followed by different TV series. All these have helped him earn a lot of wealth. His net worth is $5 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

Billy made his debut on stage. He has been featured in various plays, including Grease. He soon made his film debut in 1996 with two projects – Twisted and The First Wives Club.

He later made his television debut in 1998 with Another World. His performance in the FX series Pose helped him gain a huge fan base. The series was known for portraying the LGBT subculture in various communities during the old days. The series aired for three seasons, until 2021.

Porter's filmography also includes a long list of famous TV shows. In 2019, he appeared on Saturday Night Live. He has also been the host of the documentary series Black + Iconic.

Billy Porter criticizes Bob Iger in his interview

Billy Porter expressed his criticism towards Disney CEO Bob Iger, who mentioned during an interview with CNBC last month that the Strikes were having a bad impact on the entertainment industry's business.

Iger mentioned in the interview that the unions were not being realistic about everything and that there would be a lot of collateral damage due to the strikes. Porter said he did not participate in the strikes because he was "so enraged."

Porter spoke on the payment system of the earlier days, saying that the artists received their dues through residuals, which "allowed for the two percent of working actors who work consistently." Billy said that in today's world, streaming platforms do not reveal much about viewership and ratings, and there are no contracts for the same.