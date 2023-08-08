William Friedkin net worth: Fortune explored as iconic director of The Exorcist dies aged 70

William Friedkin recently passed away from heart failure and pneumonia on August 7, 2023, at the age of 87. Friedkin was at his Los Angeles-based home at the time of death. His celebrated work as a director contributed to his overall wealth, and his net worth was reported to be $70 million at the time of his death.

As tributes for Friedkin poured in, actor Eli Roth described him as the most impactful director in his Facebook post. Roth wrote that William was very supportive when they met each other. Meanwhile, musician Harry Connick Jr. wrote that he had the opportunity of collaborating with Friedkin on the film Bug and that the director was very kind to him and his family.

Musician Kevin Seconds wrote on Facebook that he made a lot of "epic films." Seconds stated that the world is slowly losing the best filmmakers at a rapid pace.

The classic horror film The Exorcist is one of the films that was directed by Friedkin. With box office collections of $428 million, the film was hugely successful, although it was also involved in some controversies.

The film led to several sequels, a TV show, and a reboot, which is scheduled to be released this year. There were reports of physical reactions while watching the film, and, apparently, ambulances had to be called in a few cases.

William Friedkin accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a film producer and director

William Friedkin gained recognition as the director of The Exorcist (Image via Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Since the 80s, William Friedkin worked in various films and TV shows. His successful work as a producer and director helped him earn a lot of wealth, and his net worth was reported to be $70 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

He was deeply influenced by films as a child, which developed his interest in becoming a film director in the future. He finished high school and joined WGN-TV, and his first work as a director was in an episode of the anthology series, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour.

Friedkin made his Hollywood debut with the comedy film, Good Times, released in 1967, but the film failed to receive a positive response. The Birthday Party was his second film, which could not generate enough buzz among the audience either.

He then directed the musical comedy film, The Night They Raided Minsky's. The basic premise was adapted from a novel, and the reviews from critics and audience also turned out to be positive.

The French Connection and Sorcerer are also considered to be his best works so far. He also directed some episodes of a few TV shows.

William Friedkin released a few TV films like C.A.T. Squad and Jailbreakers. His legal drama film, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial will be released in September this year. This will mark his last film as a director in his filmography.

Friedkin is survived by his wife Sherry Lansing and two sons.