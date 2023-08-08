DJ Casper net worth: Cha Cha Slide creator's fortune explored as artist dies aged 58

DJ and songwriter DJ Casper passed away on August 7, 2023, at the age of 58. He was battling cancer since 2016 and ultimately succumbed to it. He was known for his singles like Cha Cha Slide and his work in the music industry contributed to his net worth, which was a whopping $1.6 million.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes, with most of them praising his work in music.

O.T.G @365OTG pic.twitter.com/atZGAQ1mmr #RIP 🕊️🕊️ to Dj Casper the creator of the cha cha slide. Can you do the cha cha slide

ABC7 reported that Casper spoke up on his health issues to them in May this year. He stated that he was being positive and enjoying the moments of his life. He revealed in the interview that he had two kinds of cancer – renal and neuroendocrine.

He stated that he was supposed to undergo surgery, but it was ultimately canceled due to the kidney's connection to the main artery.

Casper's health problems led him to lose weight and he weighed 60 pounds less at the time of the ABC7 interview. He stated that he still won't stop working and will continue to do it for as long as he lives.

DJ Casper accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the music industry

DJ Casper's work in the music industry contributed to his net worth (Image via SamChatmanABC7/Twitter)

Born on May 31, 1965, DJ Casper gained recognition for his albums and singles. His successful career helped him to earn a lot of wealth and his net worth was reported to be $1.6 million, as per IdolNetWorth.

Casper's sound work was always praised for the way he used it to tell a story to the audience with the help of his songs. His work as an underground DJ helped him make a name for himself.

Electro trash and techno are a few other genres in which he slowly developed an interest. Among Casper's inspirations were John Digweed, Claude VonStroke, James Harcourt, and others.

DJ Casper also started a project called Puretek in 2004, which became a music label. Artists like Amatha, Kittikhun, and Khun David also joined the label. He even performed with several international artists and is famous in the south of Thailand.

Casper was known for playing across the different clubs of Chiang Mai and also participated in different music events. His single, Cha Cha Slide from the album Cha-Cha Slide: The Original Slide Album, was released in 2000. The song trended on the Billboard charts and even topped the UK Singles Chart.

Casper's survivors include his wife Kim.