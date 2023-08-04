Mark Margolis net worth: Breaking Bad star's fortune explored as actor dies aged 83

Mark Margolis, who played Mexican cartel boss Hector “Tio” Salamanca in Breaking Bad, died on August 4, 2023, at the age of 83. Mark's son, Morgan, revealed that he was suffering from some illness that led to his demise and was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital. Mark's net worth was said to be $2.5 million, which was a result of his successful acting career.

CEO and founder of Resistance Pictures and Poseidon Pictures, Yoko Higuchi, shared a picture, writing that Mark excited him with his screen appearances. He further stated:

"Anytime he was in a scene, your eyes were glued to him. So unfortunate to see such a fantastic actor leave us."

Mark's manager, Robert Kolker, stated that Mark was the kindest person he had ever known in his life. Kolker also called Mark a lifelong friend and said that it was his honor to have known him.

A private funeral has been planned by his family, and anyone willing to offer any donation can send it to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Mark Margolis is survived by his wife Jacqueline, son Morgan, grandsons Ben, Aidan, and Henry, and brother Jerome.

Mark Margolis accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in films and TV shows

Mark Margolis had been active in the entertainment industry since 1959. He played a variety of roles over the years, which helped him earn a lot of wealth. CelebrityNetWorth reported that his net worth was around $2.5 million.

Margolis developed an interest in acting when he was 14, and he trained himself under actress Stella Adler at the age of 19. He soon made his acting debut in 1976 with The Opening of Misty Beethoven, in which he portrayed an uncredited role.

He continued to appear in more films, and in 1982, he made his television debut with the TV movie Muggable Mary, Street Cop. He then became a popular face by portraying Jimmy in the CBS spy thriller series The Equalizer from 1985 to 1989. He also portrayed the role of Helmut Dieter in the NBC soap opera Santa Barbara.

One of his standout roles is that of the villain and bodyguard Alberto, aka The Shadow, in Brian De Palma’s 1983 classic Scarface. Margolis was also a longtime collaborator of The Whale's director, Darren Aronofsky, and appeared in many of his films, like Pi, Noah, Black Swan, and The Wrestler.

Mark Margolis was featured as Antonio Nappa in 10 episodes of Oz, which aired on HBO. His standout TV role in recent times was Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad from 2009 to 2011 and Better Call Saul from 2016 to 2022. He played recurring roles in TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and American Horror Story.

Margolis appeared in several other films like Hardball, Hannibal, The Fountain, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, and more. He portrayed a bartender in the music video for Madonna's Bad Girl. Mark then voiced Tramp in the 2003 video game Manhunt.

His last role before his death was in the second season of Your Honor, where he appeared as Carmine Conti in two episodes. The Showtime drama stars Margolis' Breaking Bad costar Bryan Cranston.