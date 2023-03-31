Hardee’s Star Deal Combos: Items, price, and all you need to know

Hardee’s has introduced a new $5.99 Star Deal Combos at participating locations, providing both value and inclusiveness. Star Deal Combos include your pick of one of three select entrees, small fries, and a small drink.

Among the menu items offered as part of the promotion are:

Double Cheeseburger : Two charbroiled all-beef patties topped with melted American Cheese, crunchy dill pickles, diced onions, mustard, and ketchup on a seeded bun.

: Two charbroiled all-beef patties topped with melted American Cheese, crunchy dill pickles, diced onions, mustard, and ketchup on a seeded bun. Original Hot Ham ‘N’ Cheese Sandwich : Thinly sliced ham and Swiss cheese served on a toasted premium bun.

: Thinly sliced ham and Swiss cheese served on a toasted premium bun. 3-Piece Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders: All-white meat chicken strips, hand-dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded, and then deep-fried to a golden crisp.

The new $5.99 Star Deal Combo is available at participating Hardee’s restaurants nationally for a limited time. This deal cannot be used with any other offer, coupon, or discount.

Hardee's also introduced a fresh "2 for $5 Mix" and Match Breakfast Deal

As part of the new "2 for $5 Mix and Match Breakfast" offer from Hardee's, anyone can now purchase two select breakfast menu items for $5 for a limited period of time.

The "2 for $5 Mix and Match Breakfast" offer enables you to pick any two of the following featured menu items for a low cost of $5:

Sausage and Egg Biscuit : A savory sausage patty topped with a folded fluffy egg served on a Made from Scratch Biscuit.

: A savory sausage patty topped with a folded fluffy egg served on a Made from Scratch Biscuit. Biscuit ‘N’ Gravy : A Made from Scratch Biscuit doused in savory sausage gravy.

: A Made from Scratch Biscuit doused in savory sausage gravy. French Toast Dips: Five golden brown French toast sticks sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a side of syrup.

For a limited time, participating sites are offering the new 2 for $5 Mix and Match Breakfast deal only during breakfast hours in-store or via the Hardee's app.

Hardee's introduced a new "4 for $6" deal in December 2022

The "4 for $6" offer might seem too good to be true, but when it comes to the brand's promotions, such offers are nothing out of the ordinary. To keep things interesting for customers, the fast food company with headquarters in Tennessee has a history of offering comparable promotions.

Customers took advantage of the "4 for $6" promotion on a small selection of popular favorites. There was no cap on how many times you could take advantage of the deal during the offer period or in a single day, but individual stores could set their own restrictions based on the stock of certain products and other considerations. The following items were included in the deal:

Original Hot Ham ‘n’ Cheese

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Small Cheeseburger

Small Natural-Cut French Fries

Two Chocolate Chip Cookies

Apple Turnover

Small Soft Drink

Small Iced Tea

Small Sweet Tea

Hardee's was first set up in in North Carolina in 1961

Hardee's Restaurants LLC is an American fast-food restaurant chain owned by CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE") with locations mainly in the Southern and Midwestern United States. Since its inception in North Carolina in 1961, the business has gone through several corporate ownerships.

As per reports, the franchise has over 3,800 franchised and company-operated restaurants in 44 states in the U.S. and 43 foreign countries.

