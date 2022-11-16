Who does Bryshere Gray play in Empire? Character explored as actor is arrested amid abuse claims

Popular actor and rapper Bryshere Gray was recently arrested for reportedly violating probation after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in 2021.

TMZ acquired the legal documents, which revealed that police officers in Maricopa, Arizona, received a call from a woman who said that the duo were seeing each other but that Gray’s behavior was escalating and she was worried about her safety.

The woman also claimed in the legal documents that Gray threw a box of food at her and pulled her hair. She even mentioned a few incidents of Gray shouting at her.

Gray has already faced a few legal issues in the past, including a domestic-related disturbance call in October 2022. Bryshere reportedly did not inform the probation officer of these incidents and was accused of a probation violation. A judge signed a warrant, and he is now in prison after being taken into custody.

Bryshere Gray pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault last year after he had a confrontation with the SWAT team at his residence in 2020. Gray was eventually sent to county jail for 10 days and sentenced to probation for three years.

Bryshere Gray portrayed Hakeem Lyon in Empire

Bryshere Gray appeared as Hakeem Lyon in Empire (Image via Fox/Getty Images)

Bryshere Gray gained recognition for his performance as Hakeem Lyon in the Fox musical drama series, Empire. The character is the youngest son of Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson), brother of Andre and Jamal, and father of Bella and Prince Lyon.

Hakeem is a rapper and was signed to his father’s record label, Empire Entertainment. He is also signed to his and his mother’s label, Lyon Dynasty, and is currently signed to Lyon Family Management.

He became the CEO of Empire with the help of his former flame Camilla and used his wealth and power to buy the Lyon Dynasty. However, he remained the CEO for a brief period of time since he was proven to be incompetent and eventually voted out of power.

Empire aired from January 7, 2015, to April 21, 2020, with a total of six seasons and 102 episodes. The show received positive reviews from critics and was one of the most-watched TV shows on Fox. A spin-off series based on the character Cookie Lyon was scheduled to launch in 2020, but Fox passed on the pilot, and it was shopped to other networks.

Bryshere Gray made his TV debut with Empire

Bryshere Gray’s mother Andria Mayberry was pregnant with him when she was a teenager and raised him as a single mother. He was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of five, and although he initially played football, he developed an interest in music when he was 16.

He started by working as a street performer to earn money and worked at Pizza Hut. He then used his earnings to make his first music video but was fired from work after he was found writing music at work.

The 28-year-old has performed at different music festivals in Philadelphia and has been the opening act for rappers. His first single, Respect, was released in 2013. He made his acting debut with Empire in 2015. He then appeared in the BET miniseries, The New Edition Story, and the 2018 film, Honey: Rise Up and Dance.

