Who was Cameron Bartholomew? Australian motorsport champion dies at 28, shocking sporting community

Australian motorsport champion Cameron Bartholomew has died suddenly. He was 28. The news of his death was announced by Chloe O'Carroll, his fiancé, who shares three children with the Brisbane driver, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, on Facebook. She wrote,

“With the heaviest of hearts we announce that heaven gained another angel this morning. Our beloved Cameron Bartholomew has passed away and we are in complete shock.”

The news has sent shockwaves through the racing world, leaving fans and fellow competitors grappling with the sudden departure of a talented racer. However, the reason for his sudden death is still unknown.

Cameron Bartholomew, with his children, who passed away at the age of 28 (Image via Facebook/@ChloeO'Carroll)

Who was Cameron Bartholomew?

Cameron Bartholomew was the Hyundai Excel state champion. He was a famed car racer from Brisbane, Australia. In the Australian motorsport community, he was known for his braving and fearless racing style, which earned him the nickname "Chicken Hawk."

He started his career as a kart racer and later shifted to car racing. However, his passion for racing ignited at a very young age, propelling him to the forefront of many competitions and earning him a reputation as a fierce and daring competitor.

His professional career was filled with victories. Moreover, he gained international acclaim in motorsports. Cameron and his long-time fiancé Chloe had three children—two sons and one daughter.

Cameron with his children (Image via Facebook/@ChloeO'Carroll)

His fiancé, Chloe, announced his demise and requested privacy in a Facebook post. She wrote,

“Understandably, we are heartbroken and are spending this time as a family to support one another during this difficult time. We respectfully ask for privacy whilst we grieve and reminisce the life that we were so lucky to share with Cam.”

The post included a series of photos of Cameron with her and their children. She ended the post by adding that details of his memorials will be "shared in time."

"For those that had the pleasure of knowing and being touched by Cameron's presence there will be memorial details shared in time."

Cameron, the father to three, died at 28 (Image via Facebook/@ChloeO'Carroll)

In a series of tributes from the Australian motorsport community, Series X3 Club Queensland also paid tribute to Cameron Bartholomew, as per 7News,

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden, unexpected, and tragic passing of one of our own racing family, Cam Bartholomew. Cam was a loveable larrikin with a heart of gold and a passion for racing, always keen to help others, especially those he considered mates, and keep the authorities on their toes."

They further added,

"He will be deeply missed. Vale Cam! Series X3 Qld offers our deepest condolences to Glen, Chris, Chloe, and their families."

As per The Sun, the former co-driver of Cameron Bartholomew, Jayden James Peacock, also paid tribute to him and said you will be missed, mate. He added,

"Glad I got the opportunity years ago to go Porsche racing with KPH racing crewing with Cameron. We were both only babies but made some damn good memories. From there, we become good mates. Love ya, mate, rest easy. Our thoughts are with Chloe, the kids, and the family."

With his prowess on the track, Cameron Bartholomew became a sensation in the racing community; the Australian motorsport community will dearly miss his contributions to the sport.

