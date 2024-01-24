Bill Apter gives his condolences after Ice Train's demise (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently spoke about Ice Train's (aka Harold Fitzgerald Hogue) untimely demise, sharing his condolences to everyone.

The real-life Harold Hogue was one of the most recognizable names in WCW during the height of the promotion's popularity. Despite never winning the world title, he became a fan favorite with his unique style and in-ring talent inside the ring. His debut in WCW also marked the start of an undefeated streak, which Ron Simmons eventually broke.

Diamond Dallas Page recently broke the news of the veteran's passing, engulfing the pro-wrestling world in grief. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the news while recalling his past interactions with the WCW legend.

"I am sorry for the loss to the wrestling world and all his family and his friends. Back in the hot days of WCW, Ice Train was hot. Anytime I needed an interview or photos for the magazine, he was always willing to do that... He was always available... Our condolences go out to his family, fans, and friends. Rest in peace." [8:57 onwards]

We at Sportskeeda extend our deepest condolences to Ice Train's family and friends.

