Who is Camille Fishel? Michael Rubin's girlfriend hospitalised following face planting at Fourth of July party

Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party with well-known NBA players and musical stars at his Bridgehampton estate was interrupted midway when he had to take his girlfriend Camille Fishel to the hospital.

Rubin revealed on Instagram that Fishel suffered bruises after falling on her face while onstage at the party. In pictures shared by him, Fishel was also seen wearing a neck brace.

Michael Rubin’s party was a repeat of the White Party, celebrated at his $50 million oceanfront Hamptons estate in 2021.

The party was attended by several well-known faces like Jay-Z, Kendall Jenner, and Drake. Other guests in attendance included Beyonce, James Harden, Robert Kraft, Fat Joe, Yo Gotti, Emily Ratajkowski, Joel Embiid, Kaia Gerber, Ryan Seacrest, Draymond Green, and others.

All we know about Michael Rubin’s girlfriend

Camille Fishel attends Vision 2020 BALL By The Rescue Project / Haven Hands Inc. (Image via Jared Siskin/Getty Images)

Details about Camille Fishel are rarely available on the internet, although a few sources say that she is a model. She has walked in New York Fashion Week for designers like GiGi and Wang.

Fishel and Rubin welcomed their first daughter Romi back in June 2020 and were frequently spotted together with her alongside Rubin’s daughter from a previous marriage, Kylie.

Fishel also welcomed her second child with Rubin just a few weeks ago.

Rubin and Fishel are not married yet, but are speculated to share assets. Rubin’s net worth is estimated to be around $8.19 billion and he has also been listed among the world’s richest people by Bloomberg.

In brief, about Michael Rubin

Born on July 21, 1972, Michael Rubin is mostly known as the CEO of Fanatics, the world’s leading provider of licensed sports merchandise. He is the executive chairman of Rue Gilt Groupe and founded GSI Commerce in 1998.

The 49-year-old began the viral All In Challenge, where famous people from the entertainment industry donated their coveted possessions or once-in-a-lifetime experiences to raise $60 million to battle the food insecurity brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michael was a partner of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team in 2011 and the New Jersey Devils hockey team in 2013. He sold his ownership stakes in both franchises in June 2022 and while speaking to Fox Sports, attributed the sale to his focus on increasing his Fanatics business.

Rubin is the co-chairman of the Reform Alliance, a criminal justice reform organization. It was launched by Rubin in 2019 alongside Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Robert Kraft, Robert F. Smith, Clara Wu Tsai, Daniel S. Loeb, Michael Novogratz, and Laura Arnold.

