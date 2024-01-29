Who captured the first supposed baby great white shark on camera? Characteristics explored as images are released in recent journal

In a groundbreaking news, wildlife filmmaker Carlos Gauna, popularly known as TheMalibuArtist on YouTube, may have captured the first footage of a newborn great white shark near Santa Barbara, California.

The rare images, taken from Gauna's drone, reveal a small, entirely white shark shedding what experts believe could be its embryonic layer. Gauna, who has gained fame for his drone footage capturing sharks in their natural habitat, stumbled on this unique sighting last year.

The shark's appearance, with its white color and the shedding of a layer, prompted Gauna and shark researcher Phil Sternes from the University of California, Riverside, to suspect that they might have witnessed a live birth.

The footage has gone viral and garnered attention in the scientific community, as experts have long struggled to witness the birth of great white sharks.

Sternes, who was present during the sighting, emphasized the significance of the shark's characteristics, including its rounded fins and the aggressive shedding of the white layer.

To support their findings, the duo enlisted the help of James Worthington from the University of San Diego, who estimated the shark's length to be approximately 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), consistent with the size of a newborn great white.

Their observations have been documented in the journal Environmental Biology of Fishes.

In their analysis, researchers emphasized vital features that suggest the possibility of a newborn great white.

The shark's rounded fins, aggressive shedding behavior and estimated length of approximately 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) align with characteristics commonly observed in shark embryos and newborns.

It's worth noting that great white sharks are large and powerful predators. They can grow up to a maximum length of 6-7 meters. Great whites primarily feed on marine mammals and use bursts of speed to surprise their prey.

They are found in coastal and offshore waters worldwide and are known for their migration patterns. Moreover, female great white sharks are often portrayed as aggressive.

