How old was Victor Alejandro Soto Garcia? Death by great white shark attack prompts fishermen to take precautionary measures

A terrible shark attack claimed the life of a fisherman, Victor Alejandro Soto Garcia, by biting off one of his limbs. When García, 22, was diving for scallops in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico, a 13-foot shark viciously attacked and bit him. The shark is alleged to have severed a portion of his body and amputated one of his limbs.

In a series of tweets published on X, the Sonora Civil Protection Agency stated that the attack occurred on December 29 in the Mexican town of Huatabampo. It appeared to be a great white shark.

Expand Tweet

As per Google translation, one of the tweets read,

“A young man, of 22 years of age, lost his life due to a shark attack while he had been fishing for scallops in the afternoon of December 29, in front of Tojahui Beach”.

Since then, Oscar Ruiz Valdez, Sonora State's head of Civil Protection, has asked local fishermen to take safety precautions to avoid any further fatal shark attacks like this.

Fishermen to take precautionary measures as a fellow fisherman, Victor Alejandro Soto Garcia, dies from a shark attack

Authorities urged the fishermen to wear anti-shark repellent wristbands (Image via National Geography)

Authorities said that a 22-year-old fisherman who was diving off the Pacific Coast of Mexico collecting scallops perished from a shark attack. As per sources like the New York Post, he was later identified as Victor Alejandro Soto Garcia by the authorities.

According to the authorities, García was not wearing an anti-shark repellent wristband when he was attacked. It's claimed that the bracelet uses magnetic technology to keep sharks away. Furthermore, as per Mexico News Daily, he was attacked in the Gulf of California close to Playa Tojahui, a beach in the municipality of Huatabampo, Sonora state.

Sources like CBS News reported that Victor Alejandro Soto Garcia died on December 29, at approximately 1 p.m. The same sources reported that one of his fellow fishermen recovered Victor Alejandro Soto Garcia from the waves and brought him back to the dock.

However, Victor was hauled on board, and his coworkers tried to revive him, but his injuries were too deep, and he died shortly after. Moreover, as per the New York Post, the Sonora Civil Protection Agency CEPC said,

“The body of the young man was taken by his fishermen colleagues to the pier in Yavaros”.

After the attack, the authorities asked the fishermen to wear anti-shark repellent wristbands. They are emphasizing the possible application of the wristband designed to repel sharks. This gadget releases chemicals or electronic signals designed to repel sharks from pursuing humans in the sea. In Sonora state, local fishermen received about 100 anti-shark bracelets last year.

The Sonora Civil Protection office also advised the fishermen to "have the necessary preventive measures to carry out their activities" following the fatal incident.

Victor Alejandro Soto Garcia’s death is currently being investigated, but according to Civil Protection Chief Valdez, if the victim had worn the bracelet while in the water, it might have saved his life.

Additionally, as of right now, there have been at least three attacks by the man-eater in Mexico in December 2023.