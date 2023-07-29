Do white sharks attack humans? Cape Cod emerges as world's largest hot spot for man-eaters

A recent study conducted by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has revealed Cape Cod to be one of the world's largest hotspots for great white sharks. As such, these sharks have been discovered to visit the place frequently. Researchers have also called this location "white shark abundance" in the North Atlantic. However, no matter how many sharks are around humans, these aquatic creatures rarely attack anyone.

Gio Benitez @GioBenitez The Summer of the Shark is in full swing. A new study says the coast of Cape Cod, MA is one of the biggest hotspots in the world for Great White Sharks! @GMA pic.twitter.com/XQ0cXF6EMK

As curious creatures of the sea, these sharks may approach humans, but they normally don't act aggressively towards people and will swim away after a brief point of time. Nevertheless, people must still avoid bothering them as doing so can raise the risk of being attacked. When provoked, these white sharks do attack humans fatally. However, that is occasional and rare.

Meanwhile, long-standing theories state that these sharks mistake people for other animals when they bite. The aforementioned recent study also supports this case, mentioning that the statement hold a degree of truth.

Researches show that white sharks usually do not attack humans

These sharks rarely attack humans (Image via Associated Press)

According to a study published on Thursday, July 27, in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series by the researchers of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, the majority of the provoked attacks on people are caused by great white sharks, bull sharks, and tiger sharks. Despite their terrifying reputation, white sharks rarely attack humans when they are not disturbed. Instead, they prefer to hunt fish and other marine animals.

As per the same study, between 2015 and 2018, roughly 800 white sharks visited the waters off Cape Cod. It also said that the researchers used drones to track shark activity in the California water for over two years. However, this is the first time scientists have see the "white shark abundance" in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Additionally, to strengthen the research, they have examined and compared underwater clips of seals, sea lions, and humans swimming in various manners, as well as rectangular floats and individuals paddling on various sized surfboards.

The findings of the study done by the aforementioned institutes show that Cape Cod's population of white sharks, which is around 800, outnumbers other well-known white shark hotspots like South Africa, southern Australia, central California, and Guadalupe Island in Mexico.

In June, Megan Winton, the lead author of the said study, stated during a National Geographic special for Sharkfest:

"Cape Cod is the only area in the region where researchers can feasibly monitor the population, and our estimates suggest that the Cape is among the larger white shark hotspots worldwide, which is good news from a conservation standpoint".

Christopher Lowe, the director of CSULB Shark Lab, told the new agency, Boston Herald, on July 29, that:

"Frankly, we were shocked. Sharks would interact with people every single day, multiple times a day, and they would just swim by. And the fact that no one was being bitten smacks in the face of the misconception that if there's a white shark nearby, you'll be attacked. This shows that's not the case”.

Precautions may be taken as white sharks may attack someone fatally

These creatures mostly consume fish and other aquatic animals (Image via Getty Images)

The white shark is a type of big aquatic creatures that inhabits the coastal surface of all the world's major seas. The torpedo-shaped great whites have strong tails that can carry them up to 15 miles per hour through the water.

Although they don't frequently attack people, but when they do, their attack can be fatal. This is because a white shark's total number of "active" teeth is about fifty. In addition, they have up to five or six extra rows of teeth beneath those, ready to replace any lost or broken teeth. Furthermore, according to National Geography, white sharks have one of the strongest biting forces of any living creature.