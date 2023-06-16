Beachside Brawl season 2: Meet the East and West Coast contestants

Popular reality competition series Beachside Brawl is back with a brand new installment, which is all set to premiere on Sunday, June 19, at 8:00 pm ET on Food Network. Season 2, which will be hosted by Antonia Lofaso, will document contestants from all over the country battling it out to create incredible dishes in hopes of winning the coveted title of being 'Best of the Beach' and earning a $25,000 beach getaway.

Eight chefs will battle in the ultimate East Coast versus West Coast competition to determine which coast will make the best summer food on the show. The East will be led by acclaimed chef Eric Adjepong, and chef Brian Huntington Malarkey will be leading the team from the West. Viewers will have to wait and find out which coast does the best.

The hit Food Network culinary series was renewed for a second season after a successful first installment. The show will bring even more excitement as compared to the previous installment, featuring a diverse set of contestants.

Eight chefs compete in the ultimate battle on Beachside Brawl Season 2

Season 2 of Beachside Brawl will see the host and team leads guiding a set of contestants from the East and the West Coast. Throughout the course of the installment, the chefs from both teams will cook their best possible dishes in the ultimate beachside showdown. The participants will come from diverse backgrounds and cultures, and even share their life stories.

Jane Latman, President of Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, told Food Network about the host::

"Antonia Lofaso’s culinary expertise and ties to both coasts, makes her the ideal host to preside over this coast vs. coast battle for the best beach eats."

Beachside Brawl season 2 host will be accompanied by two renowned chefs who will each represent the East and the West Coast. Eri Adjepong, who will mentor and lead the East Coast is well known for his appearance on the popular culinary series Top Chef as a finalist in season 16 and a fan-favorite in season 17 (Top Chef All-Stars).

Chef Brian Huntington Malarkey, who will be leading the West Coast, is the owner of 15 successful restaurants across the United States. He is also a judge on Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games, a Top Chef finalist, and has also appeared on several television shows, including Today Show and Good Morning America.

Check out which contestants will come from the East and the West Coast:

EAST COAST - Martel Stone, Nick Chavez, Cara Nance, Wesley Nogueira, and Samantha Cruz.

WEST COAST - Jasmyne Romero-Clark, Amanda Smith, David Lespron, Cesar Oceguera, and Emily Lim.

Beachside Brawl season 2 host introduced the two mentors. Speaking about Eric, she said:

"Leading our East Coast team is a mid-Atlantic culinary master."

Introducing himself, Eric said:

"I live, breathe, everything East Coast. There's so many different things I've been able to eat and experience. I'm the host of Alex vs. America, I have cooked competitively pretty much my entire career. So the fact that I'm a mentor now brings the best of both worlds."

The Beachside Brawl host then spoke about the West Coast captain, stating:

"Commanding our West Coast team is acclaimed Southern California restauranteur - Chef Brian Malarkey."

Brian said:

"I cook at restaurants that represent the best of the West Coast. The West Coast is the best coast. My job is for you to know it and the judges to know it."

Season 2 of Beachside Brawl will bring a fair share of entertainment and drama as the contestants from both teams bring their best culinary skills forward. Viewers will witness many delectable dishes and a pure competitive spirit from the chefs. However, they will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Tune in to the season premiere on Sunday, June 19, at 8:00 pm ET on Food Network.

Poll : 0 votes