Who is Chef Eric Adjepong? Meet the Alex vs. America host

Food Network is bringing back Alex vs. America with a brand new season. The upcoming installment will premiere on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Season 3 of the show's theme is based around beating Alex Guarnaschelli in the kitchen, who will once again provide fans with a detailed explanation for why.

The show will feature different chefs competing against one another and Alex Guarnaschelli. Eric Adjepong will be the host of the show. Besides being a public health nutritionist, Adjepong has also appeared on reality television shows such as Bravo's Top Chef and Top Chef All-Stars.

Alex vs. America host Eric Adjepong is passionate about introducing West African cuisine to various diners

Eric Adjepong was born and raised in New York City, making him a first-generation Ghanaian American in his family. Ever since he was a child, his parents recognized his interest in cooking and supported him throughout his career. From the beginning of his career, Eric Adjepong worked for a variety of firms, according to his LinkedIn profile.

As a child, Eric Adjepong was raised on West African food, and he has a passion for sharing West African cuisine with diners. He graduated from Johnson & Wales University with a degree in culinary arts and nutrition. The University of Westminster (Washington, D.C.) also awarded him a master's degree in public health in international public health nutrition.

He has also worked in several top-rated kitchens in New York. Initially, he worked as a Community Food Coordinator at Hunger Action Network of New York State, after which he changed directions and went for the Chef and Nutrition Coordinator position at Harlem Children's Zone. Currently, Eric Adjepong is working as an Executive Chef at Chef Adjepong LLC.

Aside from that, his television appearances includes Outchef'd (2022), The Great Soul Food Cook-Off (2021), and Tournament of Champions (2020).

With Eric Adjepong hosting, Alex Guarnaschelli is excited to bring the third season of Alex vs. America

As Guarnaschelli prepares to compete against many talented chefs, many contestants will showcase their journey and skills. According to the show's press release for its upcoming season of Alex vs. America:

"In Alex vs. America, acclaimed chef and Food Network staple Alex Guarnaschelli competes against three culinary superstars at the same time over two rounds.”

It continued:

“The competitors hail from across the United States but share the same mastery of a culinary genre, one that they have spent endless hours in their own kitchens perfecting and which will be tested in an effort to take down Alex."

In a recent statement, Alex Guarnaschelli also describes this season as one of her dreams come true. She mentioned how exciting it is to bring Alex vs. America's third season to the food network with Eric Adjepong.

"I am so excited to take audiences along on this journey as I give my blood, sweat, and tears — literally! — into every culinary battle, as a group of chefs showcase their skills to try and beat me."

Among the themes that will be featured in the upcoming season are 'Southern Comfort,' 'James Beard Winners,' 'Hawaii,' 'Pastry,' 'Chicken,' and 'Salmon.'

Food Network will broadcast Alex vs. America's latest season this Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

