How to avoid a shark attack? Second strike reported in Florida's Smyrna Beach 

A 48-year-old man was bitten by a shark at Florida's Smyrna Beach on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at around 2 pm, authorities reported. This was the second attack at the beach of the weekend and the third of the year in Volusia County.

The authorities claimed that though the man suffered minor injuries, he denied going to the hospital and is recovering from the bite at his home. Authorities have shared their concern over the shark bite issue, as Florida is soon becoming the shark bite capital.

The recent attack came a day after a 21-year-old man was attacked while surfing at the Volusia County Beach. While shark bites are becoming common in the area, there are many ways one can avoid them.

One way to avoid such attacks is by avoiding being in the sea during dark hours. Another way to avoid these attacks is by avoiding being in the water if there is an open wound or while menstruating, as sharks can smell blood easily.

These attacks are becoming a matter of concern as many publications, like News Journal Online, have reported that there have been more than seven instances of attacks by the big fish in the area in 2022. The number was much higher in 2021, as close to 16 people were bitten by these sea creatures during the year.

Paying attention to nature’s signs, like splashing water or circling of birds, can help in avoiding shark attacks

Attacks by these mighty fishes have become common in Florida, especially in Volusia County Beach, as the area recorded two bite instances during the weekend. While being near the sea can be fun and relaxing, one should steer clear of the big sea animals and make sure that these are nowhere close when you venture into the water.

Some ways of being careful and avoiding these attacks are by not being in areas with high activity. Such beaches and points should also be avoided if one wants to swim or do any water activity.

Another great way of avoiding such dangerous attacks is by closely monitoring nature’s signs, which can be the circling of a bird right above one spot in the ocean, splashing of water, and even a dead whale being around. All of these can be a sign that a predatory fish might be around in the water.

As per Shark Stewards, beachgoers can also avoid these attacks by not wearing anything shiny or with too many patterns, as it can attract the mighty fishes. One should avoid venturing into the sea when it is twilight or about to be dark. If you ever spot a predatory fish, be vigilant and inform others so that lives can be saved. Furthermore, make sure you exit the water right at that moment.

However, if something unfortunate like an attack happens, take immediate medical help. As for the recent Florida instance, nothing is yet known about the condition of the man who was bitten by the mighty sea creature.