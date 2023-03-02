"The new Sharknado movie looks lit": Venice Louisiana shark feeding frenzy video goes viral

People on social media were left stunned after they recently saw a video featuring dozens of sharks surrounding a fisherman's boat while he was out searching for a yellowfin tuna.

The video, which is doing the rounds on social media, was recorded by Dillon May, who was on the coast of Venice, Louisiana. It shows several sharks emerging and feeding on a massive bait ball that was thrown into the water to catch the tuna fish.

The viral video was recorded by May when he heard some shivers through the water. Initially, they thought that the movement could be due to a tuna boil. However, several sharks emerging and going near the boat scared the group, so they began steering toward the turbulent water.

Netizens almost couldn't believe their eyes upon viewing the rare sight. A Twitter user also commented on the video and compared it to a typical shark movie, saying:

“The new Sharknado movie looks lit”

"Definition of shark-infested waters": Netizens share crazy reactions after seeing viral video

As Dillon May recorded the video while on the quest to catch some yellowfin tuna, little did he know that the video would create a buzz on social media. Nobody could have imagined seeing several aquatic predators in one frame.

While a few expressed their concern and thought that something like this occurred due to “industrial overfishing,” others were just stunned to see the visuals.

Crystal P @nolapools Louisiana food and seafood is on another level. Every person and… shark knows.

“Never seen anything like it”: May, the fisherman was left stunned after seeing sharks on a bait pod

As Dillon recorded the video and shared it on social media, he too claimed that he had never seen anything like it before. While speaking to Storyful, he said:

“Never seen anything like it. No shrimp boats were in sight either. By the time we got there, the sharks had found the pod and pushed them up against the boat to feast on them.”

Furthermore, Dillon also noted that many sharks splashed the water as they chased the boat and the bait, which was soaking wet in just a few minutes. He also said that he was out fishing with his girlfriend Kaitlyn Dix on a friend’s boat when the incident occurred.

