“Jurassic world”: Video of 19-foot-long Burmese python in Florida leaves netizens startled

A recently caught 19-foot-long and 125-pound Burmese python in Florida left netizens stunned. The reptile broke the record for the longest ever of its species. The Burmese Python is considered an invasive species in Florida, which is why it was captured and killed by 22-year-old Jake Waleri in the Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida on Monday, July 10.

The video of Jake Waleri's tussle with the snake went viral on the internet, who himself posted the video on Instagram on June 13, which was then re-posted on multiple platforms. Under a CBS News re-post, users were stunned by the size of the snake and amazed at Florida's wilderness. A lot of people congratulated the snake hunters, but some did not agree with the killing of the reptile.

Users were amazed but didn't want anything to do with Florida (Image via Youtube/CBS News)

The video, posted on Instagram by Jake Waleri on his official account, @jakewaleri, amassed over 187,000 views at the time of writing. In the video, Jake could be seen wrestling on the ground with the aggressive Burmese Python while the people around him excitedly spouted words of encouragement.

In the video caption, Jake thanked Instagram user @thepythonhuntress, or Amy Siewe, who was there with him for helping tape the female snake's mouth shut.

Jake is a part of the Glades Boys Python Adventures, a group that consists of him and fellow python hunter Stephen Gauta, which is dedicated to preserving the Everglades by hunting the invasive python species. The group provides guided hunts for individual people.

On July 14, the group posted a longer version of the record-breaking Burmese Python hunt on their official Instagram handle. This video includes a part where the snake's mouth was taped shut by @thepythonhuntress, ending with Jake and the crew shouting excitedly at their catch.

Netizens have mixed reactions to the killing of the Burmese Python

A re-post of the video by CBS News on the same day it was posted on Instagram amassed over 22,000 views at the time of writing. Underneath the video, netizens talked about how lucky Jake was to not have been bit and how these species are taking over Florida. Moreover, people were amazed by the size of the snake and Jake's abilities.

However, some users were not thrilled at the fact that the snake was hunted and killed.

Users marveled at Jake's luck and critiqued Florida's wildlife (Image via Youtube)

Netizens were amazed at the snake's size and complimented the hunters (Image via Youtube)

Some users protested the killing of the Burmese Python (Image via Youtube)

The Glades Boys posed with the dead snake in an Instagram post on June 13. Stephen Guata wrote under the post that this was their third giant python in a year, adding:

"She clocked in at 579 cm/ 19 feet flat and 125 lbs. even just being able to see a snake this large would be a dream, but to be a part of this World Record is something I never could have imagined."

The post's comments section was a warzone. A lot of people congratulated the group on their achievement in cleaning out the invasive species, but they also faced a few criticisms from people who were disgusted by the killing of the Burmese Python.

Some users thanked the hunters (Image via Instagram)

Some users criticized the hunters (Image via Instagram)

Burmese Pythons are an invasive species trampling through Southern Florida, disrupting the state's natural ecosystem, eating anything ranging from deer to alligators. As such, hunters are not required a permit to kill these snakes. Other than human beings, these snakes have very few natural predators.

Florida also hosts an annual python hunting challenge to keep its population in check. However, the snakes have to be killed humanely. The reptile should be unconscious before its head could be bashed in.

Reportedly, the snake that Jake Waleri killed was donated for studies.