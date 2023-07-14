Adidas' FIFA Women's World Cup campaign wins the internet: "What a tribe!! Can we Join"

Adidas has launched a campaign for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, dedicated to next-gen icons Alessia Russo, Lena Oberdorf, and Mary Fowler.

The campaign aims to garner global attention and support for the women's team. American actress Jenna Ortega joined Lionel Messi and other stars in modeling white athleisure for Adidas' new campaign, showcasing their commitment to the tournament.

Adidas unveiled the Official Match Ball for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, named "OCEAUNZ." The ball features blue and green designs on a white pearlescent background, inspired by the Australasian landscape, Australia's connection to the Indian Ocean, and the mountains of New Zealand.

The release of this information through a press release and social media platforms has generated excitement among fans for the upcoming tournament and the accompanying campaign.

Fans support the Adidas' FIFA Women's World Cup campaign

Adidas brings together its international football family icons and supporters of the women's game for its most significant Women's World Cup campaign to date. In addition to Argentina's World Cup hero, Lionel Messi, the campaign features a star-studded cast that includes David Beckham, Ian Wright, Leon Goretzka, Jenna Ortega, and actor Ian Wright.

They join together to fete the new football talents like Oberdorf, Fowler, and Russo who are known for their power, interception, precision, creativity, and vision.

The campaign videos are a part of Adidas's new creative pitch for the next competition. "Play Until They Can't Look Away" is the main tagline of the campaign and it strives to represent some of the best footballers in the world on the largest platform because their abilities and love for the game require support from all across the world.

And observing all the fan comments on the social media platform, it can be said that Adidas has been successful with its campaign. A wide range of football fans have shown their support and appreciation by posting encouraging comments for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

In addition to that, the main attraction of the campaign is Lionel Messi. Fans are going frenzy over the fact their favorite football player has been endorsed in the campaign. The comment section of the official Adidas Instagram post is evidence that shows the enthusiasm of the fans.

Since 1995, Adidas has been a partner of the FIFA Women's World Cup, actively supporting women's soccer. The brand aims to promote equal access to sports for marginalized populations, emphasizing the importance of safety, equity, and opportunities in football.

