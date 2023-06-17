Adidas NMD S1 "Grey/Silver Metallic" sneakers: Price and more details explored 

Adidas, the sportswear and sneaker brand, will introduce a new version of Adidas NMD S1, dressed in a cool grey shade, in the upcoming months. In April 2023, two versions of this Adidas sneaker model, Adidas NMD S1 Copa Pack GZ9797 and Cali DeWitt x Adidas NMD S1, witnessed sucessful releases, on April 1 and April 16, respectively.

The NMD S1 is a popular lifestyle silhouette that has evolved over the years to keep up with the current trends and has been released in various colorways and collaborations. Now, the popular kicks will get a mettalic silvery look. However, while the Adidas NMD S1 "Grey/Silver Metallic" sneakers will drop in the coming months of 2023, the official release date is still unknown. The pairs will retail for $180.

Adidas NMD S1 "Grey/Silver Metallic" sneakers will drop in men's sizes

NMD S1 Grey/Silver Metallic sneakers (Image via SN)

The Adidas NMD S1 draws inspiration from Adidas Soccer's COPA franchise and features TPU plugs at the midsole that offer splashes of color. This Adidas sneaker model pays homage to the Marathon TR with an angled heel for a more tough, trail running aesthetic. It also acknowledges the success of the R1 and the new direction the brand has taken.

The BOOST cushioning outfit has been embellished with a variety of brilliant colors during the spring season, but the debut silhouette has adopted a monochromatic color scheme for summers. As a result, the whole PrimeKNIT upper, as well as the laces and TPU mid-foot 3-Stripes, are all light grey in color.

Meanwhile, the eye-catching "Silver Metallic" bumpers spotlight the distinctive cream color of the exaggerated sole unit underneath, continuing the greyscale style of the trefoil tread pucks below.

As per the the Vice President of footwear design at Adidas Originals, Oddbjorn Stavseng, the NMD S1's design construction was inspired by a significant epiphany. The original NMD R1 design, which was inspired by the idea that "past empowers the future," was no longer appropriate in a world where the expectations for the "future" were so far different from those of 2015.

According to Complex, Stavseng believes that,

"At the heart of the S1 is a desire to draw from the iconic simplicity of our past, and show what that looks like today. Adi Dassler [founder of Adidas] made shoes with no decoration—they were driven by purpose and every part of each silhouette was there for a reason. This notion of iconic simplicity is in the brand’s DNA, and we wanted to capture that mindset in S1."

The NMD series from Adidas has been known for its sleek and modern design, combining elements of streetwear and sportswear. The Adidas NMD S1 boasts the same comfort and breathability as its predecessors. The sneakers have a sleek and streamlined design, with a mesh upper and synthetic overlays for added support and durability. It also features Adidas' signature Boost technology in the midsole, which provides responsive cushioning and comfort for all-day wear.

Overall, the Adidas NMD S1 is a stylish and comfortable sneaker that incorporates Adidas' signature Boost technology and is available in various colorways. It will now be available in Grey and Silver Mettalic colorway. Stay tuned to know the official release date of the sneakers.

