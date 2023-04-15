Cali DeWitt x Adidas NMD S1 “Core Black” and “White” sneakers: Price and more details explored 

Adidas is a leading global sportswear brand with a rich heritage and a reputation for innovation and quality. On the other hand, Cali DeWitt, is a renowned artist, designer, and filmmaker known for his unique style, which blends elements of punk, psychedelic, and pop culture.

In recent years, Cali DeWitt and the sneaker brand have teamed up for a number of collaborations, resulting in some exciting and highly sought-after collections.

Cali DeWitt and Adidas are back together yet again and as per the leaks, it seems like new versions of NMD S1 sneakers will soon drop dressed in black and white as a result of their collaboration.

The release date of the sneakers is yet to be confirmed by the sneaker brand. Pairs will be available for $250 on the official website of the sneaker brand and selected sneaker retailers.

Cali DeWitt x Adidas NMD S1 “Core Black” and “White” sneakers will drop in men's sizes

The NMD S1 shoe features two contrasting color schemes, one black and the other white. Both models have monochromatic soles, and the gray shoe collars along with lacing systems are key points of contrast.

The sneakers are given an edge thanks to the contemporary speckled artwork designed by DeWitt and shown on the side wall of the midsole and the Primeknit uppers. To further demonstrate his contribution to this joint effort, Dewitt's autograph is carved into the sneaker's insole.

The Adidas NMD S1 is a tech sneaker that boasts several features which make it a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts. It features signature BOOST technology, which provides exceptional cushioning and energy returns, making it ideal for everyday wear and athletic activities.

The shoe's upper is made of Adidas' Primeknit material, which is a breathable, flexible, and lightweight fabric that conforms to the foot for a snug and comfortable fit. The NMD S1 has the iconic 3-stripes, but with a unique twist. The stripes are made of webbing tape, which adds a modern and edgy touch to the classic design.

The shoe's outsole is made of durable rubber, providing excellent traction and grip on a variety of surfaces. It also has a heel pull tab that makes it easy to put on and take off the shoe. The shoe's design and materials provide a responsive and supportive feel, making it ideal for running and other athletic activities.

The NMD S1 is a stylish sneaker that combines Adidas' innovative technologies with a sleek and modern design. It's a great choice for anyone looking for a comfortable and versatile shoe for everyday wear or athletic activities.

The collaboration between Cali DeWitt and the sneaker brand is a celebration of creativity, individuality, and self-expression. By combining DeWitt's artistic vision with the sneaker label's expertise in sportswear, the two brands have created a unique and exciting fusion that continues to push boundaries and inspire fans around the world.

