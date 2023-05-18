Hamcus x Adidas NMD S1 sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is collaborating with the Guangzhou-based cutting-edge, military-inspired imprint, Hamcus, to launch a brand-new makeover of the NMD S1 sneaker model. The designer Tuff Leung worked with the German label to create a seamless and tough design, attracting sneakerheads globally.

The German label has been focusing on expanding its NMD sneaker line by adding multiple iterations of the model. One of the most recent silhouettes from the line is the NMD S1, which was debuted in 2021. The label has capitalized on the sneaker model's popularity and released multiple colorways, the latest of which is the Hamcus x Adidas NMD S1 "Light Brown."

A release date for the release of the sneaker model hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be launched via the e-commerce site of Hamcus and select retailers on May 19, 2023.

More about upcoming Hamcus x Adidas NMD S1 collaborative sneakers

The upcoming Hamcus x Adidas NMD S1 collaborative sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

German sportswear giant, Adidas, has been in the headlines in the last few months with its multiple controversies and achievements like a collab release with Gucci, termination of contract with both Kanye West and Beyonce, and a re-release news of Yeezy.

Amidst the chaos, Adidas continues to work hard to keep sneakerheads delighted. For the latest collab, the label is tapping Chinese brand Hamcus. For those who aren't in the know, Hamcus is a Chinese sci-fi techwear brand, which was founded in 2015 by Tuff Leung.

The label takes inspiration from the military for its apparel items, and each piece is based on a video game character with a unique storyline. A similar approach is applied on the upcoming collaborative NMD S1. The Three Stripes' label's site introduces the model as follows:

"Dubbed S1 as an abbreviation of “Sneaker Number 1”, the provocative silhouette daringly evolves the NMD lineage with a Black color update. The outcome – a stripped back look that stays true to an ethos of purposeful simplicity, considered aesthetics, and formal innovation."

The NMD S1 model has been designed with five distinct additions, including the tightened collar for ankle support, flexible heels for comfort, ribbed toes to avoid in-foot slippage and tongue weaving.

The upper of the sneakers showcases Hamcus' signature design language. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of knitted upper overlaid with patches. The base of the shoe is clad in a dune-like light brown hue, which follows an almost monochromatic color scheme.

kiksnass @kiksnass Hamcus Reworks the adidas NMD S1 With a Militaristic Aesthetic bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY Hamcus Reworks the adidas NMD S1 With a Militaristic Aesthetic bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/yQKjkmCyzN

The knitted upper features patch-like overlays and pleated toe boxes. More details are added with a complex yet interesting lacing system, which is remixed with a black bungee cord and bolts around the lace loops.

The look is finished off with a semi-chunky sole unit. The pair is rumored to release via Hamcus' society at retail price of ¥1,599 Yuan ($230 USD).

Other than the upcoming collab, the dynamic duo previously also collaborated in December 2022.

Poll : 0 votes