Adidas x Neighborhood NMD S1 N collection: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Adidas and Neighborhood have a long-standing history of collaboration, with their first partnership dating back to 2005. Shinsuke Takizawa founded Neighborhood in Shibuya in 1994, and the brand quickly became one of the founding members of the Urahara streetwear scene. Over the past several years, the two brands have collaborated on several collections. The two brands last worked together in 2018 for the exclusive FW18 capsule collection.

Now, in 2023, Adidas and Neighborhood have decided to get back on track with their partnership. On May 25, they launched their two-piece collection exclusively via the official website of Neighborhood. The two-piece collection mainly features NMD S1 N shoes. Shin Takizawa teased the release via his official Instagram account. Currently, the pairs are available for purchase for $295.

The new Adidas x Neighborhood collection features NMD S1 N boots and NMD S1 N sneakers

The first shoe from the collection is the NMD S1 N sneakers, which feature rounded matte black uppers decorated beautifully by jagged white stripes with gradient counters. The cord-laced tongues gave the pair a more attractive look. The pair includes thick, oversized soles and a hidden tread beneath the foot that is modeled like the trefoil design that is distinctive to Adidas.

A mesh upper and synthetic overlays for increased support and durability are incorporated into the NMD S1 N sneakers, which offer a streamlined and modern appearance. The shoe also incorporates Boost technology in the midsole, which provides responsive cushioning that will offer comfort for everyday wear.

The sneakers have a striking look that was influenced by the 2019 Run City Pack Ultra Boost. They feature sharp white teeth on black fabric and dissolving effects. The NMD S1 N sneakers are a fusion of two brands' creative, innovative, and classic designs, creating a perfect blend of fashion and sportswear.

The second shoe from the collection is the NMD S1 N boots, which feature smooth dark navy blue leather ankle-high uppers accentuated with black trimmed leather and white top-stitched heels, along with thick black rubber soles. The pair is finished with side zippers for enhanced convenience, and front straps with adjustable black buckles add a modern touch.

The pair has a suede moccasin-style construction, adding a midfoot strap secured by a Fidlock V-Buckle to secure the shoe perfectly on the foot. The boot also has an all-nubuck construction and a high-top cut, with layered panels that add to the outdoor look.

NMD S1 N boots are a fusion of classic design elements and modern technologies, making them a stylish and comfortable option for those looking for a versatile shoe that can be worn for both athletic and casual purposes.

The collection is an excellent combination of fashion and athletics thanks to Neighborhood's edgy esthetic and Adidas' unmatched workmanship. The line claims to be the ideal blend of sporty and fun vibes, making it a chic and cozy choice for people seeking a multipurpose shoe that can be worn for both casual and athletic reasons. The collection is now available for purchase at the official website of Neighborhood. Sneakerheads can grab their pairs for $295.

