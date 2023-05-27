Memorial Day 2023: 5 best Adidas sneakers to purchase under $100

Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have served the U.S. military. However, it's also a time to make the most of the discounts and deals offered by retailers. With huge discounts on clothing and footwear, Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to save some money. Many stores offer great deals throughout the weekend, and some of the best deals also can be found on sneakers.

The giant active sportswear and sneaker brand Adidas is also offering huge discount on some of its best sneaker models in honor of celebrating Memorial Day. Sneakerheads will get up to 55% discounts on Adidas sneakers models like Duramo 10, Adidas Stan Smith, Superstar, and many more. As such, here is the list of the top 5 best Adidas sneakers to get from the Memorial Day sale under $100.

For the Memorial Day sale, Adidas is offering sneakers like Forum Low and Nizza under $100

1) Dime X Adidas Superstar ADV "Carbon"

Dime Superstar ADV "Carbon" (Image via Adidas)

The popular Adidas Superstar sneaker, which debuted in 1969, has an iteration called Superstar ADV "Carbon" that features a clean Carbon Grey full-grain leather colorway with pops of gold branding, a unique wave design language, and a rubber outsole. Likewise, the Dime Superstar ADV "Carbon" Shoes update the traditional design with modern ADV upgrades for skateboarding.

Dime enhances a classic with bursts of gold branding, their trademark wave design language, a special transparent outsole, and a second lacing option using a crisp white full-grain leather hue. For the Memorial Day sale, this iconic Adidas pair is retailing for $100 at the official website of the brand.

2) Adidas Superstar “Cloud White Core Black”

Highly celebrated by the huge hip hop community since 80s, the Superstar “Cloud White Core Black” comes in a clean white colorway with black stripes and heel tab. It's design incorporates a full-grain leather upper, rubber shell toe, and herringbone-pattern rubber cupsole.

For fans of streetwear, the Adidas Superstar “Cloud White Core Black” sneaker has become an essential part of their way of life. The iconic shell toe design is still present and offers flair and security, which is similar to how it used to be on the B-ball courts. In celebration of Memorial Day, Adidas is offering this popular pair at $100, which is now available for purchase at the website.

3) Adidas Forum Low "Cloud White"

Forum Low "Cloud White" (Image via Adidas)

Adidas Forum Low "Cloud White" is a statement basketball shoe that gained popularity since 80s. The shoe comes in a clean white colorway and features a leather upper, lace closure with a removable strap, and rubber outsole. The Adidas Forum made its debut in 1984 and rapidly became well-known on the hardwood and in the music business.

The unique detachable strap ankle design, explosive hardwood energy, and '80s attitude of these vintage sneakers are all brought back in a low-top version made for the streets. This popular vintage sneaker model is currently available for $80 at the Adidas website in celebration of the Memorial Day.

4) Adidas Stan Smith "Cloud White Green"

Adidas Stan Smith shoes have maintained its status as an icon for more than 50 years now. The "Cloud White Green" iteration Stan Smith has a white colorway with green accents, incorporating a leather upper, perforated stripes, and rubber cupsole. Adidas has pledged to utilize entirely recycled materials by 2024, and this pair is a result of that pledge which also displays a brand-new look.

Although the sneakers are built with the environment in mind, they nonetheless have an iconic look because of their vegan top and rubber waste outsole. This pair will thus be a perfect pair for the environment friendly sneakerheads. Stan Smith shoes fans with an eco-friendly approach can purchase this pair now at Adidas website for $80 on Memorial Day sale.

5) Adidas Nizza "Core Black"

The Adidas Nizza "Core Black" features a canvas upper and lining that wears in easily. It has a classic rubber toe bumper that adds a retro touch to the design. The shoe comes in a low profile with a lace closure and a rubber outsole. The crisp white highlights on the iconic three stripes, shoe head, and the thick sole makes give the pair a classy look perfect for any event.

This Adidas Nizza "Core Black" sneakers are a remake of the iconic B-ball sneakers from 1978. The canvas top keeps it authentic and incredibly comfortable. The distinctive toe bumper completes the appearance. For the Memorial Day sale, this Nizza sneakers pair is retailing for $70 at the official website of the brand.

Along with these top 5 best Adidas sneakers, many other models are also available for the Memorial Day sale. Sneakerheads just need to use the code "SAVINGS," after which they will be able to refresh their sneaker wardrobe without breaking the wallet.

