5 best Bad Bunny x Adidas collaborative shoes 

Only a few years have passed since Bad Bunny became the world's biggest pop sensation. Most likely, you are already familiar with his music, which has been streamed an astounding four billion times as of 2022, but he is much more than just an audible presence. He has collaborated with numerous footwear brands to satisfy his passion for sneakers and bring joy to sneakerheads everywhere.

The collaborative effort between the artist and Adidas Originals is an expansion of his creative vision beyond Puerto Rico and into the rest of the world. Adidas' heritage combines with the rapper's excitement, resulting in classics from the archives of the three stripes being reimagined in a new light.

The current iteration of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Originals Wild Moss sneaker, introduced in April 2023, caused quite a commotion in the sneaker community. This shoe has prompted a new discourse among the Soy Peor rapper's fans about more of his Adidas collab sneakers and how each new sneaker released under this partnership outdoes the one before it in terms of the designs, hues, and technology.

Forum Buckle Low "The First Café" and four other Bad Bunny x Adidas collaboration sneakers of all time

1) Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL "Core White"

Regarding his work with Adidas Response CL, Bad Bunny has maintained a level of relative secrecy. However, the Puerto Rican superstar was photographed wearing the "dad shoe" for the first time in January 2022 as part of a photoshoot for Vogue. Subsequently, on February 26, 2022, the musician stopped at the Forum venue in Los Angeles, wearing a primarily yellow colorway.

The model was presented for the first time in March 2022 in a crisp "Core White" style. The Adidas Originals silhouette combines a performance-oriented mesh base with myriad synthetic leather strips throughout the upper.

Due to Bad Bunny's work on the vintage Three Stripes shoe, the overlays have been given a "deformed" appearance. Additionally, the "Core White" and silver panels that run from the forefoot to the spine have a far more angular presentation than they do on regular pairs of the Response CL.

Branding is kept to a minimum, as "El Ojo" ("The Eye") continues to be located on the heel of the shoe. On the other hand, the shoes come wrapped in a bunny-donning carrying bag, further differentiating the reggaetonero's joint projects from other offerings. This sneaker is available for $160 at select retail sites and the official three-stripes site.

2) Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Low "EASTER EGG"

The Bad Bunny Forum Buckle Low, which is undoubtedly one of the most successful new franchises introduced by Adidas, made a speedy comeback just in time for Easter Sunday in 2021. The hue, aptly dubbed the "Easter Egg," features joyful embellishments and a subversive colorway in relation to the coffee origins of the colorway that came before it.

The subdued browns and the gloomy neutrals are taking a back seat lately, and a lively mix of pastels takes their place. The overall look has been changed to a different frequency, although the core blocking and treatment are still somewhat similar to what was there before.

Even if the leathers, suedes, and webbing might favor an entire filter of pink, each fixture shades to some degree in a manner that is indicative of the original. These kicks are available for $160 at Adidas's official site and other retail sites.

3) Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "The First Café"

This sneaker was officially released in March 2021. That was the first-ever collaboration between Bad Bunny and Adidas. This connection, intended to be long-term, was just an introduction to the distinctive artist's taste. It did so by capitalizing on his status as a fashion icon and his passion for sneakers.

The design of this sneaker takes significant inspiration from the artist's point of view. The colorway, named "The First Café," takes its cue from a cup of coffee while including a number of the court sneaker's recognizable design elements.

The high-quality leather and suede are dressed throughout in a color that is comparable to mocha, with the browns becoming darker as they hit the counter overlay and the strap. In other areas, the pair has a second tongue that can be removed, a further lace lock at the heel, and concealed lyrics that read "YO VISTO ASI" along the velcro that runs along the strap.

The classic Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low, "The First Café," retails for $180 at the official Adidas retail site.

4) Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "Triple Black"

This black sneaker was the artist's third iteration of the Forum Low. The Adidas Forum Low Bad Back To School has an upper constructed of triple black suede and leather, which sits over a sole that is also black. Additionally, this iteration of the Forum features a double tongue and a padded ankle strap, just like the previous iterations of the shoe.

The sneaker is available for $160 at select retail sites and the official Adidas retail site.

5) Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "Blue Tint"

A pastel hue of the legendary basketball sneaker, the BB x Adidas Forum Buckle Low 'Blue Tint' was released in 2022. The shoes' low-profile upper is constructed with a combination of leather and suede, and subtler hues of blue have been painted.

On top of the double-layered tongues is an adjustable strap that closes with a buckle. Each of the tongues has a woven tag branded with an image of Bad Bunny's third eye. A drawcord that wraps around the shoe's heel provides an extra-secure fit, and a padded low-cut collar offers step-in comfort. In addition, the sneaker has a semi-translucent rubber midsole and an EVA wedge for a cushioned ride, which are incorporated into the shoe.

This Adidas Forum Buckle Low "Blue Tint" is available for $170 at the official Adidas retail site and other select retail sites.

The top five Bad Bunny x Adidas sneakers have become sneakerhead favorites. In addition to the sneakers above, the highly anticipated Bad Bunny x Adidas original "Olive" collaboration will release in the second half of 2023.

