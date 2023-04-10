Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "Yellow" sneakers: Price and more details explored

Just a few days ago, an orange version of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low surfaced online, which is set to release sometime in 2023. Now, another version of the sneaker has been leaked online, dressed in yellow hues.

The first installment of the collaboration was Bad Bunny's take on the iconic Adidas Originals Forum Buckle Low sneaker, dubbed "The First Café." Since then, Bad Bunny has collaborated with Adidas on multiple projects, including the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light and the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low in multiple colorways.

Now, sneakerheads are getting ready for another new colorway of the Forum Buckle Low. The official release date has not been disclosed by the sneaker label yet, but the yellow pairs will be available for $160 at selected sneaker retailers.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "Yellow" sneakers will come in TPU, nylon, and leather construction

The top of this sneaker is made of the same suede, TPU, leather, and nylon as the previous Bad Bunny Forums. The leather mudguard, tongue, and vamp, as well as the midfoot, all sport tannish-gray hits in this "yellow" hue. Benito has maintained the padded collar feature and the inner heel counter, both of which have been given a tan hue for the pair.

The double-up tongue lining, sections of the eyestays, the lockout strap, and the branding elements are the first places where yellow highlights can be found. The suede layer and the bungee cord provide the yellow hits that finish off the upper, and a yellow outsole and midsole complete the design. The upper is finished off with yellow overlays on the heel.

The Adidas Forum Buckle Low is a retro-style sneaker that was first introduced in the 1980s. The original Adidas Forum was launched in 1984 as a high-top basketball shoe, and the low-top version, the Adidas Forum Low, followed soon after. The Forum series was designed to provide excellent ankle support for basketball players and was worn by some of the biggest names in the sport at the time.

The Forum Buckle Low was a later iteration of the Forum Low, released in the early 2000s. It featured a distinctive buckle strap closure over the laces, which added a unique and fashionable touch to the classic design. The Forum Buckle Low was also available in a range of colors, from understated black and white to bold and eye-catching combinations like metallic silver and purple.

The Forum Buckle Low was popular not only among basketball players but also among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-conscious consumers. The shoe's retro design and distinctive buckle closure made it a standout on the streets and in sneaker culture.

Today, the Adidas Forum Buckle Low remains a sought-after sneaker among collectors and fans of retro footwear. The shoe has been re-released in various colorways over the years and continues to be a popular choice for those looking for classic and stylish sneakers with a unique twist.

Stay tuned for the release date of the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "Yellow" sneakers.

