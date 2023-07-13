"He is not pulling a stunt": Huw Edwards in the Priory speculation slammed online as netizens shut down trolling over mental health 

Journalist Huw Edwards has become the topic of conversation online. The 'BBC presenter' scandal took over the internet recently with the reporter being recognized as the person who allegedly paid a minor 35,000 pounds in exchange for explicit pictures. Despite law enforcement squashing reports of the same, he continues to be thrashed online. Now, netizens are slamming the news anchor for using his mental health as an excuse instead of dealing with the consequences of his supposed actions.
Recently, Huw Edwards’ wife Vicky Flind announced that her husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues.” She went on to add that the recent scandal and accusations of his involvement have only “worsened matters” leading to him suffering from “another serious episode.”
The mother of five added that Edwards is now recovering in a mental health centre where he will stay in the “foreseeable future.”
Meanwhile, law enforcement has revealed that there was no criminal offense which had been committed. However, netizens argue that Edwards was certainly caught in a crime. Several netizens went on to accuse the journalist of not dealing with the consequences of his actions by him admitting himself to mental health centre Priory. A few tweets read:
What is Priory? Internet users slam claim
Priory is an established provider of mental healthcare in the UK. According to their official website they treat over 70 different conditions including depression, alcohol and substance abuse, eating disorders, rehabilitation and others.
Other internet users slammed claims of Huw Edwards hiding out in Priory. At the time of writing this article, the current location of the journalist was not made public. This would mean that the netizens’ claims of him being at Priory are purely speculative. Some netizens also fired at fellow internet users who accused him of hiding from taking accountability. A few tweets read:
The Sun brings forth another accusation against Huw Edwards and releases statement
Along with accusing Edwards of texting a minor inappropriately, The Sun also accused him of breaking Covid lockdown rules in February 2021 to meet a 23-year-old he allegedly met on a dating site. He was accused of sending “quite pressurizing” messages as well.
After Edwards’ current mental health status was made public, The Sun released a statement announcing that they would not be releasing other allegations against the journalist. They also added:
“We must also re-emphasize that The Sun at no point in our original story alleged criminality and also took the decision neither to name Mr Edwards nor the young person involved in the allegations. Suggestions about possible criminality were first made at a later date by other media outlets including the BBC.”
The BBC has since announced that they will be conducting in internal “fact finding investigation.” The Sun also stated that they will be cooperating with the same.
Huw Edwards is best known for hosting BBC’s News at Ten. He has hosted the show for the past 20 years and has become a distinguished broadcaster. He joined the organization as a trainee in 1984 and climbed the ladder since.