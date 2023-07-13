"He is not pulling a stunt": Huw Edwards in the Priory speculation slammed online as netizens shut down trolling over mental health 

Journalist Huw Edwards has become the topic of conversation online. The 'BBC presenter' scandal took over the internet recently with the reporter being recognized as the person who allegedly paid a minor 35,000 pounds in exchange for explicit pictures. Despite law enforcement squashing reports of the same, he continues to be thrashed online. Now, netizens are slamming the news anchor for using his mental health as an excuse instead of dealing with the consequences of his supposed actions.

Petronella Wyatt @PetronellaWyatt @amandajplatell Amanda, it’s well documented that Huw Edwards has suffered from clinical depression for years. He is not pulling a stunt. His life is ruined. I’d be broken, too. @amandajplatell Amanda, it’s well documented that Huw Edwards has suffered from clinical depression for years. He is not pulling a stunt. His life is ruined. I’d be broken, too.

Recently, Huw Edwards’ wife Vicky Flind announced that her husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues.” She went on to add that the recent scandal and accusations of his involvement have only “worsened matters” leading to him suffering from “another serious episode.”

The mother of five added that Edwards is now recovering in a mental health centre where he will stay in the “foreseeable future.”

Meanwhile, law enforcement has revealed that there was no criminal offense which had been committed. However, netizens argue that Edwards was certainly caught in a crime. Several netizens went on to accuse the journalist of not dealing with the consequences of his actions by him admitting himself to mental health centre Priory. A few tweets read:

Rob Boyd, Esq @AvonandsomerRob What an absolute coward Huw Edwards is, hiding in the luxury of his £1500 a night Priory suite, whilst his wife Vicky Flind, and best friend Jon Sopel, play deflection cards to the media..... What an absolute coward Huw Edwards is, hiding in the luxury of his £1500 a night Priory suite, whilst his wife Vicky Flind, and best friend Jon Sopel, play deflection cards to the media.....

Mrs P 🌸 💜 @postletheaite @Chrissy100111 @CromwellStuff But Huw Edwards would not be admitted to one of those…. He’s in the Priory which is private and anyone can get in if they have the funds to pay, irrespective of severity of illness. @Chrissy100111 @CromwellStuff But Huw Edwards would not be admitted to one of those…. He’s in the Priory which is private and anyone can get in if they have the funds to pay, irrespective of severity of illness.

Jack Fielding @JackFielding22 Huw Edwards uses the “Mental Health” card to explain why he went hunting young boys, checks himself into a Priory and gets his wife to mop up publicly. Coward Huw Edwards uses the “Mental Health” card to explain why he went hunting young boys, checks himself into a Priory and gets his wife to mop up publicly. Coward

Phil @Phillip_Thomaz @NWO_Covid_WW3 @BBCScotland It's possible Huw Edwards is a patient at the Priory Clinic, it's were all the celebs go. They specialse in addiction, helping to ween patients of drugs, alcohol and rent boys. #r4today @NWO_Covid_WW3 @BBCScotland It's possible Huw Edwards is a patient at the Priory Clinic, it's were all the celebs go. They specialse in addiction, helping to ween patients of drugs, alcohol and rent boys. #r4today

What is Priory? Internet users slam claim

Priory is an established provider of mental healthcare in the UK. According to their official website they treat over 70 different conditions including depression, alcohol and substance abuse, eating disorders, rehabilitation and others.

Other internet users slammed claims of Huw Edwards hiding out in Priory. At the time of writing this article, the current location of the journalist was not made public. This would mean that the netizens’ claims of him being at Priory are purely speculative. Some netizens also fired at fellow internet users who accused him of hiding from taking accountability. A few tweets read:

Mirabel:Calling Out Bollocks @LunaSpencer16 So. The Sun has been at it again destroying lives. Huw Edwards in hospital receiving treatment for mental health.



When Prince Harry took on the tabloid press for this very reason he was sneered, jeered & smeared.



The overreach of these tabloids must stop So. The Sun has been at it again destroying lives. Huw Edwards in hospital receiving treatment for mental health. When Prince Harry took on the tabloid press for this very reason he was sneered, jeered & smeared. The overreach of these tabloids must stop

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL @campbellclaret This is the @menshealthuk interview on mental health and other issues that I did with Huw Edwards … to those saying he is “playing the mental health card” - I suggest you take a long hard look in the mirror and ask what kind of person you really are menshealth.com/uk/mental-stre… This is the @menshealthuk interview on mental health and other issues that I did with Huw Edwards … to those saying he is “playing the mental health card” - I suggest you take a long hard look in the mirror and ask what kind of person you really are menshealth.com/uk/mental-stre…

Janet Bouzouik @FannyJan123 @LaineyL10 @GBNEWS If you are not a medical professional then why not keep that orafice below your nose firmly closed! People who judge while knowing nothing about psychiatric conditions are quite despicable! @LaineyL10 @GBNEWS If you are not a medical professional then why not keep that orafice below your nose firmly closed! People who judge while knowing nothing about psychiatric conditions are quite despicable!

Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 @g_gosden

These people are so far in thrall to their far right ideology they’ve lost all trace of humanity and empathy.

I pity them. @amandajplatell The far right shills desperate to protect the Scum and now suggesting that the presenter ‘is playing the mental health card’.These people are so far in thrall to their far right ideology they’ve lost all trace of humanity and empathy.I pity them. @amandajplatell The far right shills desperate to protect the Scum and now suggesting that the presenter ‘is playing the mental health card’. These people are so far in thrall to their far right ideology they’ve lost all trace of humanity and empathy. I pity them.

dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 @dave43law

No-one is using the MH card - it has been known for over 20 years.

Meanwhile no offences so why would any journalist print a third party story after a denial from the alleged victim and Police stating there were no offences.... @amandajplatell Sick.No-one is using the MH card - it has been known for over 20 years.Meanwhile no offences so why would any journalist print a third party story after a denial from the alleged victim and Police stating there were no offences.... @amandajplatell Sick.No-one is using the MH card - it has been known for over 20 years.Meanwhile no offences so why would any journalist print a third party story after a denial from the alleged victim and Police stating there were no offences....

The Sun brings forth another accusation against Huw Edwards and releases statement

Along with accusing Edwards of texting a minor inappropriately, The Sun also accused him of breaking Covid lockdown rules in February 2021 to meet a 23-year-old he allegedly met on a dating site. He was accused of sending “quite pressurizing” messages as well.

After Edwards’ current mental health status was made public, The Sun released a statement announcing that they would not be releasing other allegations against the journalist. They also added:

“We must also re-emphasize that The Sun at no point in our original story alleged criminality and also took the decision neither to name Mr Edwards nor the young person involved in the allegations. Suggestions about possible criminality were first made at a later date by other media outlets including the BBC.”

The BBC has since announced that they will be conducting in internal “fact finding investigation.” The Sun also stated that they will be cooperating with the same.

Huw Edwards is best known for hosting BBC’s News at Ten. He has hosted the show for the past 20 years and has become a distinguished broadcaster. He joined the organization as a trainee in 1984 and climbed the ladder since.

Poll : 0 votes