What has Huw Edwards done? Memes erupt as internet expresses shock over BBC presenter scandal revelation

Veteran BBC anchor Huw Edwards has been named as the unidentified man suspended by the broadcasting giant for paying a minor tens of thousands of pounds for sharing s*xually explicit photos. The Ten O'Clock News presenter was named by his wife in a statement that further added he was suffering from "serious mental health issues."

Around mid-May 2023, news of BBC suspending a male worker made its rounds online, but the identity of the man was not revealed. Later, in July, a leaked Snapchat photo where the journalist exposes his b*tt surfaced, leading many to speculate whether the suspended broadcaster was Edwards.

Vicky Flind, whose statement put an end to the wild speculations surrounding Huw Edwards, explained that she was doing so out of concern for the Welsh news anchor's mental health and for protecting their children. Elaborating on his severe depression, she added:

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future."

Flind added that her husband was receiving care in the hospital and would respond to the allegations against him when he is in a position to do so.

What were the other allegations made against Huw Edwards?

As the scandal spirals, several claims have been made against Huw Edwards' behavior over the years. This included Edwards sending threatening messages to a person in their 20s who met him on a dating app before their conversations moved to other platforms.

In an online forum, the youngster had revealed having contact with the BBC anchor and hinted that they might name him.

According to BBC, they had seen the messages and confirmed they came from the presenter's number. They added that the young person "remains scared."

According to The Sun, a 23-year-old revealed that the Welsh journalist broke COVID-19 lockdown rules to meet them in February 2021. The newspaper added that the messages exchanged between them suggest Edwards visited the person's home, sent cash, asked for a picture, and sent a semi-naked photo in return.

The BBC added that several of Edwards' coworkers have complained of inappropriate behavior and sending suggestive messages.

Netizens shocked over Huw Edwards revelation, share memes to criticize him

As the controversy surrounding Huw Edwards took a turn when his wife Vicky Flind named him as the "BBC presenter," internet users were quick to express their thoughts on social media. Many were upset that the Welsh journalist used the "mental health card" to gain sympathy online.

Here are some more comments seen on Twitter:

Peter Beresford @BeresfordPeter So the anonymous abuser is named as Huw Edwards the voice of patrician posh establishment consensus and royal occasions. what hypocrisy

worse still the argument is its mental illness. demeaning all of us who aren't abusive and who are so labelled. So the anonymous abuser is named as Huw Edwards the voice of patrician posh establishment consensus and royal occasions. what hypocrisy worse still the argument is its mental illness. demeaning all of us who aren't abusive and who are so labelled.

#BBC #HuwEdwards Once again, us mental health sufferers are made to look like degenerates that have no control over their actions because someone in the media turns out to be a creep. Once again, us mental health sufferers are made to look like degenerates that have no control over their actions because someone in the media turns out to be a creep.#BBC #HuwEdwards

Dr Rakib Ehsan @rakibehsan Mental health issues should never be used to downplay examples of moral degeneration. Personal responsibility still matters.



Much of the commentary surrounding Huw Edwards is insulting towards people suffering with depression but would never do what he has been accused of. Mental health issues should never be used to downplay examples of moral degeneration. Personal responsibility still matters.Much of the commentary surrounding Huw Edwards is insulting towards people suffering with depression but would never do what he has been accused of.

There were others who believed, without any evidence, that the news broadcaster was innocent and a victim of a campaign. They expressed sympathy towards his deteriorating mental health as well.

While the impact of Vicky's revelation on Huw Edwards remains to be seen, a statement by the Metropolitan Police in London and South Wales Police noted that after examining available evidence, no criminal offense was committed by the Welsh news anchor.

BBC, which initially reported Edwards has resigned, clarified it was not the case and that they would proceed with their internal investigations into the subject ensuring "thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved." He currently remains suspended from BBC.

