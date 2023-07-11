Who is Huw Edwards married to? All about his wife and kids amid Snapchat photo and BBC presenter scandal

BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been on top of the headlines after an unnamed male presenter was suspended by the BBC. The said presenter reportedly paid £35,000 to a teenage girl in exchange for explicit pictures. BBC initially took the presenter off air after receiving a complaint from the victim's family on May 19, 2023.

Huw is married to Vicky Flind, who is a producer of shows like This Week, Peston, and Britain's Next Prime Minister. The duo are parents to five children.

Netizens have been busy speculating on who might be the accused. However, people are pointing their fingers at Edwards after a Snapchat video showing his b*ttocks went viral on social media platforms.

Huw Edwards has been a part of BBC since the 80s when he started as a news trainee. He has presented various state and international events and has been the presenter of shows like BBC News Six, BBC Weekend News, Daily Politics, and more.

He has covered big events like the weddings of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He has been a recipient of various accolades at the BAFTA Cymru over the years.

Huw Edwards and Vicky Flind are the parents of 5 children

Huw Edwards was born to Hywel Teifi Edwards and Aerona Protheroe on August 18, 1961. Hywel was a popular Welsh nationalist, broadcaster, and author while Aerona taught at the Welsh-medium secondary school, Ysgol Gyfun y Strade.

During his 60th birthday, Huw revealed in the S4C documentary that he was not so close to his father because he was absent at the time when Huw was growing up. He added:

"He could be quite sharp. I laugh when people tell me that dad was full of humour and that he always had a smile on his face. I often think – what, do you live on the same planet as me? Yes, he could be very witty and he could laugh."

Huw Edwards and Vicky Flind have been married for a long time. Vicky is a television producer who is known for her work on different shows. She and Huw are the parents of five children that include three sons, Dan, Sammy, and Amos, and two daughters, Hannah and Rebecca.

In an interview with Wales Online, Huw said that English is mostly spoken inside his house because his wife is not fluent in Welsh. He added that his two eldest children can understand Welsh but the others are yet to learn. He continued:

"They talk frequently to my mum who is back in Llanelli and they are very aware of the heritage of my dad and the fact he was such a big figure in Welsh language culture and are very proud of that."

BBC promised to take strict action when the victim's mother made the claims against the presenter

BBC confirmed on July 9, 2023, that the male presenter was taken off air for the upcoming days. The victim's mother said she used the money she received to purchase cocaine and later developed an addiction.

A spokesperson for BBC shared a statement, saying that they consider such charges seriously and continued:

"As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this. This includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further details and understanding of the situation."

While netizens were curious to know the name of the accused, former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal warned everyone that they might get sued if they make false charges.

Meanwhile, several BBC presenters took to social media to claim that they were not the accused.

