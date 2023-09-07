Fact Check: Is the Daniel Gomez Fisherman video real? Viral Megalodon TikTok explained

Misinformation spreads rapidly across social media with the latest claim being that fisherman Daniel Gomez captured a rare megalodon. The announcement first emerged on TikTok and found its way to other social networking sites. Despite, one hoping that the news is true, it is not. A megalodon was not captured by anyone.

A video that was posted on 17 August 2022 claimed that the extinct megalodon shark was captured. TikTok user @forbiddencombo gained massive traction after announcing so. In recent weeks, the TikToker went viral yet again after claiming that the megalodon was caught and killed by NASA.

In August, the TikToker uploaded another video and told followers that the megalodon was killed in “Operation Big Fish.” He went on to add that local fisherman Richard Gomez was sceptical of NASA’s operation, so he followed NASA. He allegedly went on to capture the 60-foot megalodon that was discovered by NASA.

The video had amassed over eight million views on the video sharing platform.

On 5 September 2023, the TikToker uploaded a second video about the same topic. Except, he changed the name of the fisherman to Daniel Gomez. The clip garnered over ten million views.

The TikTok user also told followers that those who wish to see the video of the animal can do so by clicking on the share button and selecting Google Maps.

Despite claims of Daniel Gomez capturing the extinct shark going viral online, it is not true. TikTok users have been subjected to misinformation.

Claims of Daniel Gomez capturing a megadolon are false

No official sources have confirmed that the extinct megalodon has been captured. It seems like the TikToker shared false information only to go viral and garner more followers. It is also important to note that if one shared the video on Google Maps, their private information can become public knowledge. This would also mean other netizens can view all photos and videos one has uploaded to Google Maps.

If one shared the video on Google Maps, they can remove it. Android phone users can do so by opening their Google Maps app and tapping on the “Contribute” option. One must then select “see contributions.” Netizens should then select the media they would like to remove. Users can then select the “Remove” option in the top right and then click on "Delete."

If one uses an iPhone, they can remove the video by opening the Google Maps app and selecting “see contributions” in the “Contribute” option. They must then select the photo or video they would like to remove. After that, they can select “Tap More” and choose the “Delete” option.

It is also safe to say that the claim is far from the truth as the megalodon became extinct nearly four million years ago.

It is important to verify news coming from social networking sites. One can do so by checking the same from other credible news outlets. Since no publication has stated that the megalodon was captured and killed by NASA, let alone caught by Daniel Gomez, it is safe to say that the claim is false.