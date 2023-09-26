Who is Cassie Wolf? Ben Armstrong arrest video goes viral amid BitBoy Crypto livestream drama 

Popular cryptocurrency influencer Ben Armstrong, best known as BitBoy Crypto, was arrested during a recent YouTube livestream. The internet personality was accompanied by Cassie Wolfe when he stood outside a private residence and ranted to his followers. Since the police were called during his livestream, netizens caught a glimpse of his arrest.

In the livestream, Ben Armstrong stood before his former business associate, Carlos Diaz’s residence. The influencer claimed that Carlos had ties to the Houston mafia and also hinted that Carlos intended to threaten him. The internet personality revealed he was outside his residence to retrieve his Lamborghini.

Armstrong also went on a rant about how Diaz was plotting to take over his company. In the livestream, which has gone viral across social media platforms, Armstrong can be heard saying:

“I’m not scared of you, Carlos.”

Police arrived at the scene after concerned neighbors called them over Armstrong’s aggressive behavior. In the viral video, law enforcement can be heard asking Armstrong to put his phone down. They also asked him whether he was carrying any firearm in his vehicle. Armstrong confirmed that he had a firearm in the “back seat” of his car.

Ben Armstrong also revealed to officers that Cassie Wolfe was present in the vehicle.

“Cassie is the girl I had an affair with. My wife knows. We were just in my daughter’s tennis match,” he told the officers.

Ben Armstrong’s colleague and mistress, Cassie Wolfe, is the COO of BEN Coin Collective

This is not the first time netizens have heard the name Cassie Wolfe. Armstrong was accused of having an extramarital affair with Wolfe in the past as well.

According to her official LinkedIn account, Cassie Wolfe is the Chief Operating Officer of BEN Coin Collective. She is also the director of marketing and strategic partnerships in Armstrong’s BitBoyCrypto company.

Cassie Wolfe’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account also revealed that she is the CEO of $BEN. Before working alongside Armstrong, she worked at Bit Pac US, Arch Staffing & Consulting, Zenruption, and David Leroy and Eiguren Ellis Public Policy.

Wolfe graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sociology from the Boise State University. Her LinkedIn bio reads:

“Crypto Advocacy + Education I Strategic Partnerships I Chain Agnostic DeFi Enthusiast.”

At the time of writing this article, she had not publicly addressed Ben Armstrong’s arrest online.

In August 2023, Ben Armstrong was ousted from BitBoy Crypto Company

Ben Armstrong’s arrest comes amid his ongoing controversies. In late August, he was removed from his media company, BitBoy Crypto. The organization revealed that he had been let go due to substance issues and inappropriate conduct. He posted an apology video online after his removal from the company became public.

His latest livestream episode comes after he had taken to X, where he revealed that he would be appearing on a livestream from a “very special location.”

The exact criminal charges he is currently facing remain unknown at the time of writing this article.