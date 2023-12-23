Who is Charlie Sheen's neighbour? Attackers detail and motives explored

During an altercation at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, December 20, Charlie Sheen's neighbor tried to choke the actor from Two and a Half Men and tore off his shirt. As a result, Electra Schrock, his neighbor, was taken into custody.

Police allege that when Charlie Sheen (58) answered the door after hearing a knock, his neighbor, a 47-year-old woman named Electra Schrock, pushed her way inside and assaulted him.

After this incident, Schrock left the premises. The altercation's origin is still unknown. Sheen dialed 911 promptly after the woman left his house and LASD police and paramedics arrived. Sheen did not need to be admitted to the hospital, thankfully.

Why was Charlie Sheen attacked by his neighbor?

On Thursday, at around 1:00 pm, Sheen went to respond to a knock at his door, and that's when Electra Schrock allegedly rushed into his Malibu house. It was stated that she tried to choke him and tore his clothing before running away to her home. Schrock was then taken into custody by law police and charged with burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon.

But apparently, this isn't the first occasion the star has had issues with this neighbor. According to TMZ, Sheen informed authorities that the same lady had previously sprayed a "sticky liquid" on his car and had thrown trash in front of his door the day before the attack.

After the initial incidents, the two allegedly had a conversation and decided to put the past behind them before the purported house invasion at the Malibu residence. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesman verified the following information in a statement provided to People:

"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault, the suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury, and residential burglary."

What is Charlie Sheen's Malibu address?

Expand Tweet

Sheen moved into a $16,350-per-month apartment in Malibu last year, which was different from the one where the event happened, giving the impression that his living situation was unstable. Perched on a hill, the beach house offered breathtaking views of the Pacific.

However, the fact that the residence is once more up for rent suggests that the celebrity is no longer residing there. The star of Two and a Half Men currently homes in Malibu on the 600 block of Cavalleri Road; this is also the location of the incident.

What is Charlie Sheen's status as of now?

As previously mentioned, even though paramedics arrived at the scene, Sheen did not require any medical attention and was safe and sound. What's more, is that Sheen exclusively revealed to PEOPLE earlier in December that the Wall Street star had been clean for nearly six years.

Expand Tweet

The actor has experienced several personal difficulties over the years. He has decided to give up drinking to concentrate on raising his children. The interview reads as follows:

"I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob."

"Now I wake up early, around 4:30 or 5 a.m., get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails. Then I get the kids up and help them with their morning routine - if you can call it a routine."

The neighbor assault comes just days after Sheen did this interview. Charlie Sheen has twins with ex-wife Brooke Mueller, as well as children Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with ex-wife Denise Richards, and Cassandra, 38, with high school lover Paula Profit.