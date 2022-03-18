"It's like when Charlie Sheen left Two and a Half Men" - Trevor Noah shares hilarious take on Tom Brady's unretirement 

Tom Brady suddenly ending his retirement drew hilarious takes from all over the media world. That included late night hosts who chimed in on the legend announcing his return.

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, had a particularly hilarious take, comparing the quarterback to Charlie Sheen.

"Yeah, Tom Brady is back in the NFL. I love this so much. I love it so much, because he is the most loved and the most hated athlete in the game. The main character of the NFL was Tom Brady. Him leaving the NFL is like when Charlie Sheen left Two and a Half Men. Yeah, there were still two two and a half men but which men? Not men we cared about. Where's the cocaine? Step it up little kid."

Noah is making a comparison to when Sheen left Two and a Half Men and how the show lost its luster without its top star. The same looked possible with the NFL, but the league's star decided to run it back for another year at the age of 45.

Trevor Noah keeps with the Tom Brady jokes

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Noah continued, poking fun at the quarterback's reasons for returning.

"And I get why he's back. First of all, you see the price of gas right now? This is not the time to quit your job. Also, some people are just not made for the retired life. Especially Tom Brady. Think about it for 22 years. He's had men the size of trucks trying to attack that's a driven that can you imagine how boring his home life is right now."

It would appear that the host is right in that the player is not fit for retirement. He lasted roughly five weeks before deciding to make his triumphant return. Domestic life with the wife and the kids may just not be for him, at least not yet.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

It's easy to make jokes, but the good news is that the legendary quarterback is returning for another season. And there may be more. What we do know is that even when he announces his next retirement, everyone will be skeptical after what he pulled with this one.

